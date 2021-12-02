The Temple of Ancient Art

The Marco Island Shell Club announces two upcoming Shell Art Sales, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM, on November 26 and December 3, 2021. The sales will be held outdoors in the fresh air at the New Life Community Church, 489 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. As usual, we will feature holiday ornaments and decorations, jewelry, shell flowers, home décor and many surprises. Stop by to experience Shell Art Creations, many of which are made from shells found on Marco Island beaches by our members. Funds raised benefit our scholarship and educational programs for students who are studying in the field of marine sciences. Admission and parking are free.
