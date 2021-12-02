ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

The Temple of Ancient Art

the-saleroom.com
 2 days ago

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not...

www.the-saleroom.com

wsgw.com

Saginaw’s Temple Theatre, Art Museum Merge to Form “TempleArts”

Temple Theatre Interior (source: TempleArts) The Temple Theatre and Saginaw Art Museum have merged to form an organization called TempleArts, with a goal of leveraging resources to serve as what they call the “Heart of the Arts” in the Saginaw community and beyond. The new organization said TempleArts is committed...
SAGINAW, MI
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Art As A Spiritual Experience

Anna Barnhart uses more than just brush strokes when she paints. She uses cotton swabs. She uses bubble wrap. She uses found objects – just to see what they can do. She paints to music and describes her paintings using musical terms – the staccato rhythm of dappled light, the legato background harmonies from stems, shadows, and slopes. To Anna Barnhart, art is a spiritual experience, and she’s been exploring it since she was a child.
VISUAL ART
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pre-Hispanic art comes to life on Mexican baker’s cookies

Diego Barranco, a baker from Ozumba, in the State of Mexico, has created cookies with designs inspired by the country’s pre-Hispanic art. He defines his work as “craftwork with bread dough.”. Pre-Hispanic cultures are a group of civilizations that settled in most of what today makes up Mexico, from 1500...
VISUAL ART
the-saleroom.com

Weekly Sale of Antiques, Fine Art & Chattels

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm.
HOBBIES
Mission Local

The Red Poppy Art House blooms again

For music lovers, one of the pandemic’s cruelest twists is the way that Covid-19 turned intimacy into a liability. Almost overnight, the cozy venues providing the closest encounters with musicians seemed to offer the risk of contagion rather than the possibility of transcendence. Nowhere was this dismaying pivot more pronounced than my favorite storefront venue, the Red Poppy Art House, a little space that has long played an outsized role in incubating cross-cultural collaborations.
VISUAL ART
CoinTelegraph

An artist creates and then destroys art to launch CallistoNFT

To introduce a new standard for nonfungible tokens (NFTs), Callisto Enterprise partnered with one of the largest art galleries in the Czech Republic and one of the country’s best-known artists, Patrik Hábl, to host an event in which art was created, locked onto the blockchain, and then destroyed. The event...
VISUAL ART
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
ANIMALS
thermtide.com

Infinite Diabolo club practices Ancient Chinese Art

Richard Montgomery High School (RM) is known for the cultural diversity of its students and the Infinite Diabolo Club, a unique club seeking to expand the practice of the diabolo, is a prime example of this diversity. The diabolo is a popular Western art form originated from the Chinese yo-yo,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Ars Technica

The ancient origins of glass

Today, glass is ordinary, on-the-kitchen-shelf stuff. But early in its history, glass was bling for kings. Thousands of years ago, the pharaohs of ancient Egypt surrounded themselves with the stuff, even in death, leaving stunning specimens for archaeologists to uncover. King Tutankhamen's tomb housed a decorative writing palette and two blue-hued headrests made of solid glass that may once have supported the head of sleeping royals. His funerary mask sports blue glass inlays that alternate with gold to frame the king's face.
SCIENCE
the-saleroom.com

PostWar & Contemporary (A199)

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm.
HOBBIES
coastalbreezenews.com

Holiday Shell Art Sale

The Marco Island Shell Club announces two upcoming Shell Art Sales, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM, on November 26 and December 3, 2021. The sales will be held outdoors in the fresh air at the New Life Community Church, 489 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. As usual, we will feature holiday ornaments and decorations, jewelry, shell flowers, home décor and many surprises. Stop by to experience Shell Art Creations, many of which are made from shells found on Marco Island beaches by our members. Funds raised benefit our scholarship and educational programs for students who are studying in the field of marine sciences. Admission and parking are free.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Step into the Ancient City of Palmyra at the Crow Museum of Asian Art

A few years after the ancient city of Palmyra was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980, Carolyn Brown made the first of three trips to the Syrian site to photograph one of the ancient world’s most magnificent cultural centers. A poignant documentation of a cultural site destroyed by ISIS, Brown’s images of Palmyra are now view through January 2 at Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas in the Dallas Arts District.
DALLAS, TX
NewPelican

Gabriel Milchman creates portraits in the style of the old masters

Much of today’s art is produced through the use of modern technology, but even the best computer can’t recreate the brushstroke style of the old masters. Gabriel Milchman of Paintings By Milchman has honed that craft, not just in creating beautiful reproductions but in translating professional photographs of people and pets into works of art.
VISUAL ART
ntdaily.com

Senior photography art exhibit serves as creative sendoff

TECHNE: Fall 2021 UNT BFA Photography Exhibition features work from 10 senior Bachelor of Fine Arts students and serves as their final send-off before graduation. The name TECHNE comes from the Greek term technê meaning art, skill, craft or technique, and the artists are enrolled together in the two-semester senior photography class.
PHOTOGRAPHY
jillianharris.com

Day 3: 12 Giftable Art Prints From Minted!

Welcome back to our 12 Days of Giving Campaign! We are so excited to share Day THREE with you today! If you missed day 1 or day 2, no need to fear, you can check out all of the details here and you still have lots of time to enter! Now that you’re up to speed are you ready to dive into ALL of the incredible details of day 3? Let’s get right to it!
DESIGN
anothermag.com

Inside the Sarabande Foundation’s Beautiful New Art Book

Though we’re living in a digital age, consuming the majority of our media through phones and computers, nothing compares to the tangible touch of a book or magazine. This special feeling, of hand to paper, is explored to its fullest potential in the beautiful new art book Sarabande Bound, which arrives exclusively at Dover Street Market London this week.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

