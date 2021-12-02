The Temple of Ancient Art

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults for live webcast and timed auctions may not...

the-saleroom.com

Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 208. Opening price 100 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 150 -...
HOBBIES
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Art As A Spiritual Experience

Anna Barnhart uses more than just brush strokes when she paints. She uses cotton swabs. She uses bubble wrap. She uses found objects – just to see what they can do. She paints to music and describes her paintings using musical terms – the staccato rhythm of dappled light, the legato background harmonies from stems, shadows, and slopes. To Anna Barnhart, art is a spiritual experience, and she’s been exploring it since she was a child.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
U.K.
Boston Herald

Drawing bought at an estate sale for $30 could fetch as much as $50 million

A Massachusetts man who bought a drawing of a woman and child for $30 at an estate sale four years ago has learned it may be worth as much as $50 million. The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, spotted the drawing and the “AD” monogram — the initials of German Renaissance master Albrecht Durer. Although he believed it was highly unlikely that it was the “real thing,” he still thought it was “a wonderfully rendered piece of old art, which justified purchasing it,” according to the Agnews Gallery in London, where it is now on view.
REAL ESTATE
Fareeha Arshad

Ancient cities that suddenly disappeared

Since the dawn of civilization, human beings have enjoyed living in big or small groups. No matter how advanced we are now compared to them, they still performed few similar daily activities like us. They built houses that transformed into villages or cities; they worked to feed their family; they worked to advance social life; they participated in various cultural activities — very much like we do.
CNN

Meet the robot that can write poetry and create artworks

(CNN) — When people think of artificial intelligence, the images that often come to mind are of the sinister robots that populate the worlds of "The Terminator," "i, Robot," "Westworld," and "Blade Runner." For many years, fiction has told us that AI is often used for evil rather than for good.
ENGINEERING
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
Fareeha Arshad

Developments In the Middle Ages: Carolingian minuscule, illustrations, spectacles, mechanical clocks

The medieval periodstretched from the collapse of the mighty Roman Empire in the fifth century to the age of discovery in the fifteenth century. Though science and technology were very underdeveloped in this period, some of the most significant findings that have eased our lives were made at this time. Although this period has given us inventions that are ingrained in our daily lives, we often fail to acknowledge the influence of this period. Let’s have a look at some of these innovations.
mymodernmet.com

Energetic Palette Knife Paintings Capture the Beauty of a Specific Place in Time

From grassy fields to turbulent clouds, landscapes are made up of numerous textures. British-Canadian artist Georgia Hart illustrates the layered beauty of the horizon in her striking impasto oil paintings. She exclusively uses palette knives to render the numerous forms on paper. “The thick peaks of paint incorporate another layer...
VISUAL ART
architecturaldigest.com

This World-Renowned Artist Is Now Creating Limited-Edition Carpets—And They’re Stunning

Masking tape, duct tape, and blue painter’s tape might not seem inspirational in and of themselves, but in the hands of Jwan Yosef, these pedestrian materials have been transformed into paintings and sculptural installations that, he says, “conceptually hold a room together, in a very naïve and playful way.” The Syrian-born artist’s series of “masking” paintings debuted in 2014 at Stene Projects in Stockholm (his family immigrated to Sweden when he was just two years old), followed a few years later by installations at Guerrero Projects in Houston and the Bomb Factory Art Foundation, a nonprofit he cofounded while living in London, where he earned a Master’s in Fine Art at Central Saint Martins.
DESIGN
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw’s Temple Theatre, Art Museum Merge to Form “TempleArts”

The Temple Theatre and Saginaw Art Museum have merged to form an organization called TempleArts, with a goal of leveraging resources to serve as what they call the “Heart of the Arts” in the Saginaw community and beyond. The new organization said TempleArts is committed to serving as the cultural...
SAGINAW, MI
DIY Photography

These are the winning images from the 2021 Dog Photography Awards

This year’s Dog Photography Awards faced some stiff competition with so many beautiful, inspiring and generally cute furry entries. The award is split into 3 categories: landscape, action and studio. So take a moment in your day to ‘paws’, and look at the winning images. Studio:. First place was awarded...
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Master Artisans Fixed Mistakes Made by Apprentices at Ancient Egyptian Temple

The chief sculptor was hard at work on a wall relief at the Temple of Hatshepsut, a religious site on the west bank of the Nile dedicated to the woman pharaoh who ruled Egypt from 1473 to 1458 B.C.E. He glanced over at the apprentice working next to him, shook his head and sighed. The master was going to have to do some touch-up work.
VISUAL ART
Salamanca Press

Renovated ancient promenade unveiled in Luxor

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/09cd612c4e564d9ab9895592d7171ea9.
YOUTUBE
coastalbreezenews.com

Holiday Shell Art Sale

The Marco Island Shell Club announces two upcoming Shell Art Sales, from 9:00 AM until 2:00 PM, on November 26 and December 3, 2021. The sales will be held outdoors in the fresh air at the New Life Community Church, 489 West Elkcam Circle, Marco Island. As usual, we will feature holiday ornaments and decorations, jewelry, shell flowers, home décor and many surprises. Stop by to experience Shell Art Creations, many of which are made from shells found on Marco Island beaches by our members. Funds raised benefit our scholarship and educational programs for students who are studying in the field of marine sciences. Admission and parking are free.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
theobelisk.net

Album Review: Temple Fang, Fang Temple

The first outing from Amsterdam’s Temple Fang was the 2020 live album, Live at Merleyn (review here). Recorded in Oct. 2019, it was comprised of two extended pieces that showcased the Netherlands four-piece’s megacosmic psychedelia, a blend of atmospheres conjured through effects, gradual builds and patient craft. At that point, the band had already made an impression on Europe’s festival scene, having featured at Roadburn (review here) as well as Desertfest Belgium and being slated for a slew of subsequently-canceled/postponed 2020 festivals. Fang Temple, a 2LP issued through Right on Mountain and Electric Spark, is something closer to a studio debut, but its root is still in live performance, the band having snuck three sets between lockdown mandates on Dec. 13, 2020, at Db’s in Utrecht, recorded them, and subsequently used those as “basic tracks” to build the rest of the album around. So let us understand immediately, then, that Temple Fang‘s Fang Temple is not a record looking for rigid definition.
ROCK MUSIC

