Visual Art

The Temple of Ancient Art

the-saleroom.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 3. Lot...

www.the-saleroom.com

Smithonian

Master Artisans Fixed Mistakes Made by Apprentices at Ancient Egyptian Temple

The chief sculptor was hard at work on a wall relief at the Temple of Hatshepsut, a religious site on the west bank of the Nile dedicated to the woman pharaoh who ruled Egypt from 1473 to 1458 B.C.E. He glanced over at the apprentice working next to him, shook his head and sighed. The master was going to have to do some touch-up work.
Citrus County Chronicle

Grace Notes: In favor of the old and ancient

If you’re around churches for any length of time, you might hear people excitedly talk about God doing a new thing. “The old is gone, the new has come,” they might say. Or, quoting Jesus, “No one pours new wine into old wineskins” (Mark 2:22) New is shiny, flashy, fun,...
the-saleroom.com

Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 208. Opening price 100 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 150 -...
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Art As A Spiritual Experience

Anna Barnhart uses more than just brush strokes when she paints. She uses cotton swabs. She uses bubble wrap. She uses found objects – just to see what they can do. She paints to music and describes her paintings using musical terms – the staccato rhythm of dappled light, the legato background harmonies from stems, shadows, and slopes. To Anna Barnhart, art is a spiritual experience, and she’s been exploring it since she was a child.
Design Taxi

Bison Uncover Trove Of Ancient Rock Art In Canada, As The Prophecies Foretold

Back in December 2019, the Wanuskewin Heritage Park reintroduced bison to land inhabited by Canada’s First Nations people, over a century after the creature was nearly hunted into extinction. The Elders of Wahpeton Dakota had long believed the bison would bring them good luck, and as it turns out, it took less than a year for fortune to bear fruit.
Mission Local

The Red Poppy Art House blooms again

For music lovers, one of the pandemic’s cruelest twists is the way that Covid-19 turned intimacy into a liability. Almost overnight, the cozy venues providing the closest encounters with musicians seemed to offer the risk of contagion rather than the possibility of transcendence. Nowhere was this dismaying pivot more pronounced than my favorite storefront venue, the Red Poppy Art House, a little space that has long played an outsized role in incubating cross-cultural collaborations.
New Pittsburgh Courier

Pre-Hispanic art comes to life on Mexican baker’s cookies

Diego Barranco, a baker from Ozumba, in the State of Mexico, has created cookies with designs inspired by the country’s pre-Hispanic art. He defines his work as “craftwork with bread dough.”. Pre-Hispanic cultures are a group of civilizations that settled in most of what today makes up Mexico, from 1500...
South Philly Review

Stubblebine opens ‘Color Says’ at Da Vinci Art Alliance

A new exhibition by artist Marilyn Stubblebine will run through Dec. 19 at the Da Vinci Art Alliance at 704 Catherine St. The exhibition called “Color Says” derived from an in-progress artist book created from a used mystery paperback and has a principle focus on the play of color. Through repeating palettes of limited color choices oriented in rectangular blocks defined by the original paragraphs, the color replaces text to relay a new story. Each artwork propels the narrative into a different direction. Color Says will also be available as a video walkthrough. Learn more at https://davinciartalliance.org/color-says.
kisswtlz.com

Saginaw’s Temple Theatre, Art Museum Merge to Form “TempleArts”

The Temple Theatre and Saginaw Art Museum have merged to form an organization called TempleArts, with a goal of leveraging resources to serve as what they call the “Heart of the Arts” in the Saginaw community and beyond. The new organization said TempleArts is committed to serving as the cultural...
Ars Technica

The ancient origins of glass

Today, glass is ordinary, on-the-kitchen-shelf stuff. But early in its history, glass was bling for kings. Thousands of years ago, the pharaohs of ancient Egypt surrounded themselves with the stuff, even in death, leaving stunning specimens for archaeologists to uncover. King Tutankhamen's tomb housed a decorative writing palette and two blue-hued headrests made of solid glass that may once have supported the head of sleeping royals. His funerary mask sports blue glass inlays that alternate with gold to frame the king's face.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Step into the Ancient City of Palmyra at the Crow Museum of Asian Art

A few years after the ancient city of Palmyra was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1980, Carolyn Brown made the first of three trips to the Syrian site to photograph one of the ancient world’s most magnificent cultural centers. A poignant documentation of a cultural site destroyed by ISIS, Brown’s images of Palmyra are now view through January 2 at Crow Museum of Asian Art of The University of Texas at Dallas in the Dallas Arts District.
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
openculture.com

The Drugs Used by the Ancient Greeks and Romans

Many of us living in the parts of the world where marijuana has recently been legalized may regard ourselves as partaking of a highly modern pleasure. And given the ever-increasing sophistication of the growing and processing techniques that underlie what has become a formidable cannabis industry, perhaps, on some level, we are. But as intellectually avid enthusiasts of psychoactive substances won’t hesitate to tell you, their use stretches farther back in time than history itself. “For as long as there has been civilization, there have been mind-altering drugs,” writes Science‘s Andrew Lawler. But was anyone using them in the predecessors to western civilization as we know it today?
Cleveland Jewish News

Six ancient findings in the footsteps of the Maccabees

Just in time for Hanukkah, Israeli archeologists have uncovered new evidence of the long battle between Hellenists and Hasmoneans in the holy land. Hanukkah celebrates the 164 BCE victory of an army, led by a father and sons known as the Maccabees, over Hellenist (Seleucid) conquerors who’d outlawed Jewish practices and defiled the Temple in Jerusalem.
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple’ Zoey Klein In Hospital: See Why

Zoey Klein of The Little Couple was in the hospital recently according to her mother Jen Arnold. What happened that caused the young TLC star to be hospitalized? Fortunately, her mother was kind enough to share all of the details on Zoey Klein’s health. She even included a slideshow with some photos of the brave little one in her hospital bed.
