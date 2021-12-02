The Temple of Ancient Art

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResults for live webcast and timed auctions may not...

www.the-saleroom.com

the-saleroom.com

Online Fine Art & Antiques Sale

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 208. Opening price 100 GBP help. help. Current bid GBP help. Estimate 150 -...
HOBBIES
wmuk.org

Art Beat: Art As A Spiritual Experience

Anna Barnhart uses more than just brush strokes when she paints. She uses cotton swabs. She uses bubble wrap. She uses found objects – just to see what they can do. She paints to music and describes her paintings using musical terms – the staccato rhythm of dappled light, the legato background harmonies from stems, shadows, and slopes. To Anna Barnhart, art is a spiritual experience, and she’s been exploring it since she was a child.
VISUAL ART
Hyperallergic

“Discovery of a Lifetime”: Rare Tudor Paintings From Elizabeth I’s Reign Found Hidden in Medieval Manor

While peeling away layers of plaster as part of routine preparations for a building repair project, a team of restorers in England made “the discovery of a lifetime.” At Calverley Old Hall, a medieval manor in West Yorkshire, the restorers found shockingly well-preserved Tudor wall paintings likely dating to the reign of Queen Elizabeth I in the 16th century.
U.K.
Boston Herald

Drawing bought at an estate sale for $30 could fetch as much as $50 million

A Massachusetts man who bought a drawing of a woman and child for $30 at an estate sale four years ago has learned it may be worth as much as $50 million. The man, who has asked to remain anonymous, spotted the drawing and the “AD” monogram — the initials of German Renaissance master Albrecht Durer. Although he believed it was highly unlikely that it was the “real thing,” he still thought it was “a wonderfully rendered piece of old art, which justified purchasing it,” according to the Agnews Gallery in London, where it is now on view.
REAL ESTATE
CNN

Meet the robot that can write poetry and create artworks

(CNN) — When people think of artificial intelligence, the images that often come to mind are of the sinister robots that populate the worlds of "The Terminator," "i, Robot," "Westworld," and "Blade Runner." For many years, fiction has told us that AI is often used for evil rather than for good.
ENGINEERING
Fareeha Arshad

Ancient cities that suddenly disappeared

Since the dawn of civilization, human beings have enjoyed living in big or small groups. No matter how advanced we are now compared to them, they still performed few similar daily activities like us. They built houses that transformed into villages or cities; they worked to feed their family; they worked to advance social life; they participated in various cultural activities — very much like we do.
thevoiceofpelham.ca

Little-known Black history comes to light in new documentary series

“Canfield Roots” reveals the now largely forgotten story of how escaped slaves started new lives in rural Niagara. The village of Canfield lies about half an hour due west of Fenwick, out Canborough Road and Highway 3. There is little to distinguish the town these days—a cluster of houses lining the highway for about half a kilometre, no commerce to speak of, no real town centre or significant buildings to warrant a glance. Once it was a bustling community, hub of three rail lines, with hotels, banks, stores, a blacksmith shop, and many churches. At one time, it was also home to a large and vibrant Black community known as “Freedom Seekers,” escaped slaves from the United States, who settled there and made lives for themselves and their families. The 1851 census reveals that the Canfield population included 137 Black citizens; today there is not a single Black person left in the town.
TV & VIDEOS
Fareeha Arshad

Developments In the Middle Ages: Carolingian minuscule, illustrations, spectacles, mechanical clocks

The medieval periodstretched from the collapse of the mighty Roman Empire in the fifth century to the age of discovery in the fifteenth century. Though science and technology were very underdeveloped in this period, some of the most significant findings that have eased our lives were made at this time. Although this period has given us inventions that are ingrained in our daily lives, we often fail to acknowledge the influence of this period. Let’s have a look at some of these innovations.
architecturaldigest.com

This World-Renowned Artist Is Now Creating Limited-Edition Carpets—And They’re Stunning

Masking tape, duct tape, and blue painter’s tape might not seem inspirational in and of themselves, but in the hands of Jwan Yosef, these pedestrian materials have been transformed into paintings and sculptural installations that, he says, “conceptually hold a room together, in a very naïve and playful way.” The Syrian-born artist’s series of “masking” paintings debuted in 2014 at Stene Projects in Stockholm (his family immigrated to Sweden when he was just two years old), followed a few years later by installations at Guerrero Projects in Houston and the Bomb Factory Art Foundation, a nonprofit he cofounded while living in London, where he earned a Master’s in Fine Art at Central Saint Martins.
DESIGN
wsgw.com

Saginaw’s Temple Theatre, Art Museum Merge to Form “TempleArts”

Temple Theatre Interior (source: TempleArts) The Temple Theatre and Saginaw Art Museum have merged to form an organization called TempleArts, with a goal of leveraging resources to serve as what they call the “Heart of the Arts” in the Saginaw community and beyond. The new organization said TempleArts is committed...
SAGINAW, MI
Salamanca Press

Renovated ancient promenade unveiled in Luxor

Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/09cd612c4e564d9ab9895592d7171ea9.
YOUTUBE
DIY Photography

These are the winning images from the 2021 Dog Photography Awards

This year’s Dog Photography Awards faced some stiff competition with so many beautiful, inspiring and generally cute furry entries. The award is split into 3 categories: landscape, action and studio. So take a moment in your day to ‘paws’, and look at the winning images. Studio:. First place was awarded...
ANIMALS
Smithonian

Master Artisans Fixed Mistakes Made by Apprentices at Ancient Egyptian Temple

The chief sculptor was hard at work on a wall relief at the Temple of Hatshepsut, a religious site on the west bank of the Nile dedicated to the woman pharaoh who ruled Egypt from 1473 to 1458 B.C.E. He glanced over at the apprentice working next to him, shook his head and sighed. The master was going to have to do some touch-up work.
VISUAL ART
bctv.org

Classic, Antique and Vintage Cars 11-17-21

Learn about classic and vintage cars on All That Stuff. Your contribution makes community media possible. A donation of any size to your nonprofit media organization supports the future of media access in our community - the things you love, and the places you care about, by the people you know.
CARS
mcccagora.com

Native landscapes illustrate Indigenous culture

MCCC is in the midst of celebrating Native American Heritage Month with events and activities throughout the month of November. Among these events was a Native Landscapes presentation. It was hosted by Barbara Mauter, MCCC faculty specialist, on Nov. 15 through Zoom. In the presentation, Mauter spoke about her experiences...
ARIZONA STATE
Mission Local

The Red Poppy Art House blooms again

For music lovers, one of the pandemic’s cruelest twists is the way that Covid-19 turned intimacy into a liability. Almost overnight, the cozy venues providing the closest encounters with musicians seemed to offer the risk of contagion rather than the possibility of transcendence. Nowhere was this dismaying pivot more pronounced than my favorite storefront venue, the Red Poppy Art House, a little space that has long played an outsized role in incubating cross-cultural collaborations.
VISUAL ART

