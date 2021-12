This week’s shelter pet is Mia, who is still waiting at the Smithtown Animal Shelter for her furever home. This sweet pit pix female is playful and sweet. She is all love and play 24/7. Mia adores her people and trusts them completely. She can be found frolicking with her toys or sitting at a volunteer’s feet getting some love. This beauty is a little slow to warm up to strangers, but once she trusts you, it is forever.

SMITHTOWN, NY ・ 14 DAYS AGO