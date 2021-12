Talking Points anchors Teagan Brown and Chilekasi Adele are in studio tonight to break down the top stories across the globe. Analyst Moriah Humiston breaks down how world leaders are responding to the new Omicron COVID-19 variant. Analyst Lindsey Fine breaks down the travel bans President Biden is imposing. Analyst Ericka Love breaks down the recent inflation hikes in the US. Analyst Olivia Maniscalco breaks down the results of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial. Analyst Tyler O’Neill breaks down the two week trial of the men who were found guilty of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Analyst Dominic Chiappone breaks down the tragic capsizing of a boat in England that killed at least 27 people. Analyst Bond Photos breaks down the rising tensions in East Europe.

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO