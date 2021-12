I grew up in a house of smokers and I'm old enough that my Mom smoked the entire time she was pregnant (it wasn't so frowned upon back then) so I came out wanting a Marlboro. Back when I was a kid it seemed just as many people smoked as those that didn't. We even had a "smokers tree" in high school where all the smokers would gather. Before school, during lunch, and after lunch, all the kids that smoked would walk across the street and light up next to the tree.

MONTANA STATE ・ 16 DAYS AGO