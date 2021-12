Beyond the coverage around pledges to cut methane emissions and Greta Thunberg’s march through the streets of Glasgow, what isn’t easily gleaned from reading news about COP26, the UN’s annual climate summit, is the degree to which insubstantial and unactionable discourse makes up the event. There were few speakers whose tone and ambition matched the immense gravity of the topics being discussed. Although earnest and clearly concerned, the leaders I heard from didn’t venture to express the kind of bold and innovative plans for action that we urgently need from every sector if we are to stay below 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming, the target set by the Paris Agreement. I expected to leave feeling inspired; instead I left frustrated.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO