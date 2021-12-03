9-month-old fighting for his life after mall shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A 9-month-old boy is still at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital fighting for his life after a shooting at Oak Court Mall on November 20th.

Family members said Jaylen Hill was shot five times while his father held him in his arms.

Yasmine Mitchell, who is Jaylen’s aunt, said he was shot in his cheek, neck, hand, foot and thigh. She also said he might be in the hospital anywhere from six to eight months.

“He’s going to have to spend his first Christmas in the hospital. He’s going to have to spend his first birthday in the hospital,” Mitchell said. “Now, I’m being told eventually he may have to be fed through this stomach.”

Jaylen’s 21-year-old father Jayson was also shot in the mall parking lot. Sadly, he didn’t survive.

“He was just taking Jaylen to the mall that day to buy him some shoes and some things for Christmas,” Mitchell said.

Police are still looking for the shooter who allegedly drove up in a silver Chevy Malibu. Investigators posted pictures of a person of interest on social media.

“We definitely need justice,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell says she doesn’t know why anyone would want to shoot Jayson.

“He was a hardworking man. He worked two jobs. He also cut hair,” Mitchell said. “Like he’s very got his head straight on, you know, as a young man. So, I don’t see how someone could have done it to him and why would they do that to him and he had his child as well.”

Jaylen’s medical bills are adding up fast, so his family set up a GoFundMe page. You can donate here .

