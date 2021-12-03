Climb 100 Steps To One Of The Best Views In Virginia When You Visit The Sounding Knob Fire Tower
By Beth
Only In Virginia
1 day ago
Beautiful views are all around us here in Virginia. Yet some require a bit of an adventure, and oftentimes, that’s half the fun. One prime example would be experiencing the view from the Sounding Knob Fire Tower in Monterey. Easily one of the best scenic overlooks in Virginia, the view from the top of this historic tower is worth the 100 steps you’ll climb to get there. Here’s more on why this overlooked destination belongs on your radar.
Have you ever seen the view from the Sounding Knob Fire Tower in Monterey? Do you agree that it’s one of the best scenic overlooks in Virginia? Share your thoughts with us in the comments – we’d love to hear from you! For more beautiful views in the Old Dominion, check out these 10 Scenic Overlooks In Virginia.
Address: Sounding Knob Fire Tower, Sounding Knob Rd, Monterey, VA 24465, USA
