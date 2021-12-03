Climb 100 Steps To One Of The Best Views In Virginia When You Visit The Sounding Knob Fire Tower

Beautiful views are all around us here in Virginia. Yet some require a bit of an adventure, and oftentimes, that’s half the fun. One prime example would be experiencing the view from the Sounding Knob Fire Tower in Monterey. Easily one of the best scenic overlooks in Virginia, the view from the top of this historic tower is worth the 100 steps you’ll climb to get there. Here’s more on why this overlooked destination belongs on your radar.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Highland County is often called Virginia's Little Switzerland , and it's not hard to see why. With an abundance of natural beauty, rolling hills, and high-elevation scenery, it might be one of the state's most naturally stunning regions.

If you're looking for an elevated perspective of Highland County, you might consider climbing to the top of the Sounding Knob Fire Tower.

The fire tower was originally constructed in 1934 by the Civilian Conservation Corps. In 2002, however, it was disassembled and removed from its location on Sounding Knob.

In 2017, the tower was reassembled and moved to its current position at the top of Jack Mountain, overlooking the beautiful town of Monterey.

Sounding Knob Tower is located on Sounding Knob Road, just a little over a mile from the intersection with Route 250. Visitors will drive down a gravel road before seeing the tower.

As you can see, the climb to the top is a bit intimidating; there are 100 steps to conquer! Rest assured, though, that the views are well worth the effort.

Once you reach the top, be sure to take the time to appreciate this stunning view. On a clear day, you'll be able to spot multiple mountain ranges!

Have you ever seen the view from the Sounding Knob Fire Tower in Monterey? Do you agree that it's one of the best scenic overlooks in Virginia?

Address: Sounding Knob Fire Tower, Sounding Knob Rd, Monterey, VA 24465, USA