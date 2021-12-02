FIRST-PERSON: Cooking up some memories

Creamy and comforting, this Chicken Pot Pie Soup is a great weeknight meal that is hearty, tasty and easy to whip up!. If you are a fan of pot pie, wait until you try this Chicken Pot Pie Soup! It has all your favorite ingredients as the traditional but made into a creamy and tasty soup. This is super comforting for those cooler nights when you want something easy to throw together but tastes like you've gone through a lot of trouble to make. This has become a family staple and ends up on our fall and winter menu at least twice a month if not more! We just can't get enough. If you are wanting a new and comforting soup to add to your meal rotation, then you have to try my Chicken Pot Pie Soup recipe.

