Great’s Expectations: $1.26 Million For Catherine The Great’s Letter Urging Vaccination

By zenger.news
Mississippi Link
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA letter written by Empress Catherine the Great of Russia in 1787 advocating vaccination has been sold at auction for $1.26 million, along with a portrait of her. The portrait by Dmitry Levitsky, as well as the letter about the benefits of vaccination against smallpox, were auctioned by McDougall’s in London...

themississippilink.com

