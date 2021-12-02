ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dino-Sword: New Species Of Dinosaur With Vicious Sting In The Tail

By zenger.news
Mississippi Link
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers have found the near-complete skeleton of a new species of dinosaur with a unique weapon resembling an Aztec macuahuitl war club on its tail. The discovery of the bones of the dinosaur, named Stegouros elengassen, was described in the journal Nature. The find in the Río de Las...

