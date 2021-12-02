All will soon be able to buy into Valhalla

It’s safe to say that Aiden Pleterski is not your average 22-year old. He had an early start in the crypto market, and he is quickly becoming one of the most influential and well-respected traders in the game today. Aiden was born in Whitby, Ontario (Canada), and he has been diving deep into the cryptocurrency world ever since 2015. As an avid gamer, he became acquainted with crypto early on, and it didn’t take long for him to become familiar and knowledgeable about the dynamics and know-hows of trading online. Initially, cryptocurrencies were a way for him to pay for in-game items more effortly, but later it became a broader interest for him, since crypto became a huge part of his actual life, and not just something that he’d use for in-game purchases or perks!

