ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

All will soon be able to buy into Valhalla

By Shane Lasley
miningnewsnorth.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleValhalla Metals Inc., a privately held junior mining company focused on the exploration of the Sun and Smucker properties in Alaska's Ambler Mining District, may soon have easier access to funding through a merger with SolidusGold Inc., a company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange. Under a tentative agreement...

www.miningnewsnorth.com

Comments / 0

Related
miningnewsnorth.com

19.9m of 12% copper-eq drilled at Arctic

Trilogy Metals Inc. Nov. 29 reported that one infill hole drilled this year at Arctic is the third-best intercept ever encountered at this high-grade volcanogenic massive sulfide deposit at the Upper Kobuk Mineral Projects in Northwest Alaska. "The 2021 drilling campaign confirms that the Arctic project has some of the...
INDUSTRY
miningnewsnorth.com

Felix Gold files for ASX public listing

Millrock Resources Inc. Nov. 30 announced that its exploration partner in the Fairbanks Mining District, Felix Gold, has filed a prospectus with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission that initiates the process to become a publicly-traded company on the Australian Securities Exchange. If successful, Felix Gold plans to raise between...
ECONOMY
miningnewsnorth.com

Golden Heart City shares 25-year success

Spread across the Tanana Valley foothills, accessible by road, rail, and air, Fairbanks is called Alaska's Golden Heart City for a reason. Laying claim to a colorful history, the city at the center of the Last Frontier has its roots dug deep from the many mining discoveries throughout the century within the simply named Fairbanks Mining District.
ANCHORAGE, AK
miningnewsnorth.com

Donlin Gold partners opt to move forward

Impressed by the wide sections of high-grade gold encountered by drilling and encouraged by positive input from Alaska stakeholders and regulators, top executives at Barrick Gold Corp. and Novagold Resources Inc. have decided to advance the world-class Donlin Gold project up the value chain. This decision to update the feasibility...
METAL MINING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
State
Alaska State
State
Montana State
BEAT OF HAWAII

Omicron Already in Hawaii: These Big Travel Changes On Table

Yesterday, the Hawaii Department of Health announced the first confirmed and three suspected Omicron variant cases in Hawaii and said it expects there are more cases here that remain to be identified. “This isn’t reason for panic, but it is reason for concern. It’s a reminder the pandemic is ongoing. We need to protect ourselves by getting vaccinated, wearing masks, distancing as best we can and avoiding large crowds.” — Hawaii DOH.
HAWAII STATE
Boardroom Alpha

DMYQ Drops on Vote Day, CFVI Jumps on Trump News, and the Market Gets Pummeled

-------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- -------------------------- Stocks slumped again on Friday, capping off a down week in the market's and surely ruining some folks' weekends. SPACs were not immune as they also generally fell across the board, and newly announced mergers saw little-to-no deal pop (aside from warrants). It's been nearly impossible (save for a few outliers) to generate a ton of pre-close stock price run-up in recent mergers.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mergers And Acquisitions#Base Metals#Board Of Directors#Valhalla Metals Inc#Smucker#Solidusgold Inc#The Tsx Venture Exchange#Alaskan#Donlin#Contango Ore
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
u.today

Terra Surpasses Shiba Inu by Market Cap, Scary Pattern Could Send BTC Below $10,000, ADA Spikes 15%: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today presents the top five news stories over the past day. Stay updated on recent crypto events!. According to CoinMarketCap, yesterday, Terra’s native staking token, LUNA, managed to reach a new ATH of $64.87. This price surge has led to LUNA’s market cap surpassing $25 billion, making it worth more than that of Shiba Inu. The two tokens are in 11th and 13th places, respectively, on CoinMarketCap. At the moment, LUNA is changing hands at $67.30.
STOCKS
L.A. Weekly

Aiden Pleterski: Meet the young Canadian investor who is taking the world of crypto by storm.

It’s safe to say that Aiden Pleterski is not your average 22-year old. He had an early start in the crypto market, and he is quickly becoming one of the most influential and well-respected traders in the game today. Aiden was born in Whitby, Ontario (Canada), and he has been diving deep into the cryptocurrency world ever since 2015. As an avid gamer, he became acquainted with crypto early on, and it didn’t take long for him to become familiar and knowledgeable about the dynamics and know-hows of trading online. Initially, cryptocurrencies were a way for him to pay for in-game items more effortly, but later it became a broader interest for him, since crypto became a huge part of his actual life, and not just something that he’d use for in-game purchases or perks!
MARKETS
insidebitcoins.com

5 Best Cryptocurrency to Buy for the Weekend Rally – December 2021 Week 1

The cryptocurrency market has slid downwards a little after modest recovery this week. Its total cap stands at around $2.6 trillion, after having reached $2.7 trillion late on Monday. Most major coins are down over the past 24 hours, including bitcoin (BTC) and ethereum (ETH). However, there are some notable exceptions, with various altcoins rallying by more than 5% in the past day. As such, this articles reviews the 5 best cryptocurrency to buy for the weekend rally. It mainly focuses on cryptocurrencies with good short-term potential, although at least some of these have good long-term prospects too.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Blockchain.com To Launch New NFT Marketplace

The crypto exchange and wallet company Blockchain.com has announced that it’s launching a new NFT marketplace soon. Blockchain.com Announces NFT Marketplace, Opens Early-Access Registrations. The firm has announced today that a new non-fungible token marketplace is soon coming to the platform, and those looking to get early access can register...
TECHNOLOGY
OilPrice.com

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Amid a veritable race among carmakers to become fully electric before everyone else, the chief executive of Stellantis has warned that this race could end in tears. In an interview with Reuters this week, Carlos Tavares said the pressure on carmakers to move to an all-electric output would put under threat jobs and the quality of the vehicles they manufacture.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy