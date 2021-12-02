Germany's Merkel at farewell ceremony: Don't tolerate hate

Germany needs tighter coronavirus restrictions to control a record wave of infections the chancellor, Angela Merkel, said on Monday after the country’s health minister warned that people would be “vaccinated, recovered, or dead” by the end of the winter.More than 30,000 new infections were reported in the past 24 hours after records well above 50,000 a day were counted. Hospitals in some regions, such as Saxony in the east and Bavaria in the south, have warned that their intensive care units have been overwhelmed and forced to turn patients away, transferring them to other hospitals.“We are in a highly dramatic...

