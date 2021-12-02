ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

Holiday shoppers navigate shortages with mixed results

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO The Associated Press
newsitem.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Like many shoppers, Kathleen Webber understands the struggles of getting the right...

www.newsitem.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sharee B.

Black Friday Sales Are Heating Up as Shoppers Battle Shortages

Black Friday, which is historically known as one of the busiest shopping days of the season, is gearing up to be one to set the record books. As the cost of inflation nears its highest prices in over three decades, would-be shoppers are searching ahead of time for ways to ensure stocking stuffers and gifts make their way under the tree this year.
KBTX.com

Shoppers have mixed experiences on Black Friday

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Thanksgiving is officially over and shoppers are officially on the hunt for the best Black Friday savings in the Brazos Valley. v as stores feel the impacts of the supply chain and release holidays savings earlier than in years past. In a survey released by the...
RETAIL
eMarketer

Shortages lead shoppers to pivot their purchasing

For more insights and key statistics on the biggest trends in today's most disruptive industries, subscribe to our Chart of the Day newsletter. ﻿﻿As product availability remains strained this holiday season, consumers are taking a flexible approach to shopping. Between August and October, the majority of US shoppers either switched brands or products (39%) or switched retailers (32%) when their item of choice was unavailable. Meanwhile, 13% waited for the item to come back in stock, and 16% simply opted to do without.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Shoppers#Holiday Shopping#Smart Phone#Ap#The Sony Corp
WHEC TV-10

Navigating supply issues while holiday shopping

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC0)—Cyber Monday is peak season for manufacturers and distributors, and retailers have braced for pandemic-related supply chain issues. Local experts tell News10NBC, that despite the issue, your favorite retailers have been able to figure out ways around delays. If you time it right, you'll have ordered gifts under your tree in no time, but understanding the road your package travels to get to you is important.
ROCHESTER, NY
TrendHunter.com

Mixed-Reality Holiday Markets

Snapchat's holiday market is dedicated to sharing augmented reality experiences from six major retailers, including Coca-Cola, Hollister, Prime Video, Under Armour, Verizon and Walmart. At a time when brands are participating in the holiday rush and are building out their online strategies, Snapchat kicked off its holiday market on Black Friday. The Snap Holiday Market gives users the ability to get special deals through participating brands via their Snapchat profiles. There are also special augmented reality lenses for the experience and without leaving their homes, users can visit Santa Claus in the market stand and take pictures with him.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
cbslocal.com

Deals or Disappointment? A Mixed Bag for Local Shoppers This Black Friday

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Local shoppers were back in action this Black Friday, despite worries of supply chain issues, inflation and Covid. Tens of thousands of shoppers went hunting for deals today at Arden Fair. Mall officials say they’re expecting to beat their numbers from 2019, which saw more than 97,000 visitors in one day. Last year, only 34,700 shoppers showed up for Black Friday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Best Life

This Iconic Department Store Is Closing 60 Stores, Starting in January

From gyms to clothing stores, countless businesses were forced to close up shop in 2020 because of the COVID pandemic. But while progress has been made toward containing the virus, store closures continue. Walgreens closed several locations last month and CVS announced in November that it would be shuttering nearly 900 locations over the next three years. And now, one iconic department store has announced that it is closing several locations next month, with 60 total closures coming soon. Read on to find out which popular retailer is downsizing.
RETAIL
bakingbusiness.com

Less horsepower to mix results in less strain

The more horsepower needed for stiffer doughs, the more wear bakers can put on the machine. Mixer configuration and mixing to energy can ease that burden. “We’re trying to be more efficient in our bowl and arm configuration, which allows us to shorten our mixing time and speed,” said Damian Morabito, president, Topos Mondial Corp. “With that efficient design, you’re pounding the machine less, and you’re running it less.”
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy