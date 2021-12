Casper Pride recently announced that they are the recipients of grant funding from two separate funds within the Wyoming Community Foundation. "We recently received a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation Grace Amspoker Fund and the Tony Cate Fund to be able to provide a year-round presence for our community and this weekend was the kick-off!" Casper Pride Wrote in their newsletter. "We have some exciting things in store and are forever grateful for this step in our presence. From grass roots to putting down some real roots, we are here 365!"

CASPER, WY ・ 14 DAYS AGO