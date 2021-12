Major League Baseball is officially in a winter freeze. An industry source confirmed early Thursday that the owners locked out the players, as expected, in accordance with the expiration of the industry’s collective bargaining agreement at midnight Wednesday into Thursday. There will be no transactions involving players on 40-man rosters until the lockout gets lifted, which the owners don’t intend to do until they hammer out a new deal with the MLB Players Association.

