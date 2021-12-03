ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Getting Ready for the Program

By Diane Prather
Craig Daily Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I was a kid, the days following Thanksgiving and those leading up to Christmas vacation were especially busy at the Morapos School because we had to get ready for the Christmas program. In those days all of the people in the community gathered for such celebrations that were held at...

www.craigdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Related
ktwb.com

The garden is getting ready to glow in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO.com) — More than 200,000 lights will be welcoming visitors to the McCrory Gardens in Brookings. Garden Glow kicks off Saturday and runs through January 6th. Take a stroll through the gardens and check out the display of lights, images, and scenes of the holidays. $6 advance tickets...
BROOKINGS, SD
thegraftonnews.com

Grafton Garden Club gets ready for the holidays

The Grafton Garden Club is getting ready for the holidays with some fun activities. On Tuesday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m., members are invited to help decorate the Willard House and Clock Museum, 11 Willard St. We will use a variety of greens to create Victorian-style arrangements, swags and decorations throughout the museum. The giant Christmas tree will be decorated with Victorian ornaments such as tea cups and tussie -mussies. The museum will look festive just in time for “Grafton Celebrates the Holidays." Sandra Wojnar is the chairperson.
GRAFTON, MA
waynesboro.va.us

Special Programs for Adults

Mon, Nov 29 - Fri Dec 3. We have a special craft we’re doing in collaboration with the Shenandoah Valley Art Center in Waynesboro. Limited supplies, so get one soon!. Calling all knitters! Starting the week after Thanksgiving, we're collecting hats and lap blankets for the Cancer Center at Augusta Health. Stop by the front desk to pick up a bag with specific instructions for your hat or blanket. When your project is finished, put it in the bag to keep it clean and drop it back at the front desk.
WAYNESBORO, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Thanksgiving#The Morapos School
WAFB

How local businesses are getting ready for Thanksgiving

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - At Tony’s Seafood, people have been coming for years to get their Thanksgiving feasts. “I’m coming to pick up a turkey and some dressing,” Edward Butler said, “The turkeys taste good, and you don’t have to worry about them when you get them they’re already cooked and everything so they’re good.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
Ironton Tribune

Spreading holiday joy

Ironton Christmas Parade brings spectators and cheer to downtown. Spectators lined downtown sidewalks in the cold on Monday, waiting on Santa and others to arrive. The Ironton Christmas Parade, organized by the Ironton Lions Club took place, featuring the Ironton High School band, performing Christmas songs, as well as local businesses, first responders and others.
IRONTON, OH
Times-Journal

Get your ice skates ready

Get ready to get your ice skates on as Rainsville and Fort Payne prepare for events as part of holiday festivities. Rainsville’s ice skating downtown will coincide with the City’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 4, with free ice skating from 5-10 p.m. The Rainsville Chamber also plans free hot chocolate and snacks and pictures with Santa. Ice skating will happen from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. on Sunday, Dec 5th. For more information, contact Executive Director Sandy Goff at chamber@farmerstel.com.
FORT PAYNE, AL
eagleobserver.com

Hometown Events

New Library Hours - Gentry Public Library announced expanded hours, from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on holiday eves. Friends of the Library fundraisers. Friends of the Gravette Public Library is conducting a fundraiser....
GENTRY, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Orange Leader

Gingerbread House Fun

Friends of the Orange Public Library is hosting a Gingerbread House Contest at the Orange Public Library from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Registration is a $20 donation, to cover the cost of materials, to the Friends of the Orange Public Library, per group, payable at the time of reservation. Each group may have a maximum of four members. Participants must be between 5 and 14 years of age. An adult must be present. Each group will receive all materials to make approximately one six-inch square gingerbread house. Reservations are limited to 12 groups. Gingerbread houses will remain at the library for judging by patrons through Dec. 11. Prizes will be awarded for most creative, most festive and overall favorite. For more information, call Orange Public Library at 409-883-1086.
ORANGE, TX
Columbia Missourian

Celebrate a traditional French Christmas in Ste. Genevieve

Ste. Genevieve’s holiday celebrations this winter wouldn’t be complete without a nod to the city’s past as a French settlement. The Felix Vallé House State Historic Site’s 38th annual Le Réveillon festival in December is a glimpse into the city’s colonial history. The festival takes visitors back 200 years to...
CELEBRATIONS
ardmorecity.org

Festival of Lights

Ardmore’s joyful 1.5 mile drive-thru Festival of Lights display located in Regional Park is now open through Wednesday, December 30th. With over 160 displays, the Festival of Lights is one of the largest holiday light displays in Southern Oklahoma. Crank up the Christmas tunes and visit our sparkling winter wonderland!
ARDMORE, OK
Hammond Daily Star

Courtney Christian honors veterans

Courtney Christian School celebrated Veterans Day and honored over 50 local veterans with a special program on Tuesday, Nov. 11. “This is one of the most important events of the year for us,” said founder and Head of School Sue Courtney. “It is important that children are educated on the founding principles of our great country. It is our duty to teach this generation to value and protect the freedoms we enjoy so much.
HAMMOND, LA
Craig Daily Press

From the editor: ‘Like a dream,’ she said

My wife and I got a little bold Saturday. We were just back in town after a week out visiting family for the Thanksgiving (big city everything and a reminder why we love Craig), and, fresh off one holiday, we were feeling the pull of the next one. It was...
CRAIG, CO
thecharlottegazette.com

Christmas Parents seeking donations

Last year, despite the COVID-19 pandemic, The Charlotte County Christmas Parents organization accomplished what some said could not be done and provided toys for area children in need. Again this year, in a time in which many are still hurting financially due to the pandemic, the organization is seeking donations...
brooklynpark.org

Winter Clothing Drive

The Recreation and Parks Department is looking for donations of new or gently used clothing and gear for winter recreation. We will be distributing items to residents that need them to be warm outside when going about their daily lives or playing in the snow. Please wash all items and...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
salemleader.com

Cookie walk this Saturday

Treat yourself to a cookie, and purchase gift subscriptions at the lowest price of the season on Saturday, Nov. 27, during the Washington County Chamber of Commerce Cookie Walk, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Stop by The Salem Leader office at 117 E. Walnut St., Salem and get your...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IN
Salem News Online

Christmas in the Country

Christmas in the Country is back! It will be held Dec. 4, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., in its 9th year at the 1838 Museum/restored Meeting House in Winona, Ohio. The Winona Area Historical Society is the sponsor and benefactor of the proceeds which will be used for operations and archival storage materials. Pictured is Gordon Dunn, event chairman and artisan, with some of the featured things which will include farmhouse decor, wreaths, memory boxes, local ornament of the year, specialty food goods, framed artwork, lady bug whimsies, ceramic Christmas trees, Trash and Treasures tables and much, much more. The decorative and functional items have all been donated by local artisans and crafters. The museum is located at the corner of Cameron Street and Winona Road (32114 Winona Road) and is handicap accessible. Local health department protocols will be observed. (Submitted photo)
WINONA, OH
sequoyahcountytimes.com

Spring recital June 4

Brynn Barnoskie of Vian, is announcing Ms. Jordan’s School of Dance Spring Recital to be performed June 4, 2022 at the Alma Performing Art Center. The school is excited to announce this year’s recital will be “Cinderella,” a storybook for all ages. SUBMITTED PHOTO.
VIAN, OK
Powell Tribune

Holiday events this weekend

Plaza Diane is celebrating the holidays with its ChristmasFest event this weekend. The fun begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday with vintage campers decked out with lights and Christmas decorations. Hot cocoa will be served, and carols will be sung. Then on Saturday, the Fifth Grade Chorus will perform at the...
POWELL, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy