UC superstar Conor McGregor says that he’s fighting for the lightweight title in his UFC return when he steps back into the Octagon. McGregor took to his social media on Monday to respond to an ESPN article about some potential opponents for his return to the cage next year. The Irishman responded and said that he will be fighting whoever holds the UFC lightweight title when he comes back. He also mentioned that he believes he should still get a chance to fight Dustin Poirier again.

UFC ・ 11 DAYS AGO