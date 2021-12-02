Report: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic UFC Fight Being Finalized for 2022

Yanez: -310 (MyBookie) Yanez is a talented young prospect who has impressed a lot of people, myself included, with his boxing. Yanez is fundamentally and technically sound, capable of piecing an opponent up from range without absorbing much damage. Then, in his last fight, Yanez showed an ability to eat big shots in a high octane fight against a challenging striker and return with power and accuracy in route to a finish. In both types of fights, technical or brawl, Yanez has proven that he is a real problem for the bantamweight division. His hand speed, power, footwork, head movement, newly showcased chin, and natural instincts make him one of the best boxers in the division. Further, his 100% takedown defense has ensured the fight remains on the feet where he often has a clear edge.
Comments / 0