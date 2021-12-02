Report: Jan Blachowicz vs. Aleksandar Rakic UFC Fight Being Finalized for 2022

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker responds to recent criticism from Jan Blachowicz, saying that “I haven’t changed my style.”. Walker fought Thiago Santos in October in a dull, five-round snoozefest between two powerful light heavyweights known for their knockout power. Both Walker and Santos are two of the best fighters in the world at 205lbs, but the fight ended up being a total disappointment as neither man seemed to fight with any sort of urgency. Moreover, Walker refused to take the risks that he was once known for taking. While initially coming up in the UFC, Walker was known for his flying knees and spinning back fists. But for whatever reason, a different version of Walker showed up against Santos, and Blachowicz criticized him for his performance at the time. According to Blachowicz, something happened to him.

UFC ・ 14 DAYS AGO