Variants, boosters turn rich-poor vaccine gap into chasm

WASHINGTON — When it comes to the Omicron variant, global health experts are making one thing clear: They saw this coming. For months, they have warned that a failure by rich countries and manufacturers like Moderna to distribute COVID-19 vaccines widely enough throughout the developing world would create opportunities for the spread of new variants that would make their way to American shores. Now, they say the emergence of Omicron, which appears to be spreading locally in Southern Africa and made its first reported appearance in the United States on Wednesday, proves them right.
