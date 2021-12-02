ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Variants, boosters turn rich-poor vaccine gap into chasm

By LORI HINNANT, MARIA CHENG Associated Press
The Decatur Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS (AP) — The global initiative to share coronavirus vaccines fairly already scaled...

www.decaturdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'We will remember what Moderna did': Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology with poorer countries and building factories played a role in the emergence of the Omicron variant

Experts say COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers not sharing their technology has played a role in the emergence of variants such as the Omicron variant. Detected by researchers in South Africa last week, the variant has 50 mutations, including more than 30 on the spike protein, which the virus uses to enter and infect cells.
HEALTH
thekatynews.com

We Should Not Panic But Instead Be Prepared Against Omicron Variant

The world should not panic but instead be prepared and cautious about the new Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to the World Health Organization. WHO top scientist, Soumya Swaminathan, claimed that the situation is much more different when compared to the previous year, at a conference on Friday, with several online casino sites being browsed on that day.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boosters#Chasm#Ap#Covax
US News and World Report

Nigeria Plans Booster Shots After First Cases of Omicron Variant

LAGOS (Reuters) - Nigeria will start vaccine booster shots from next week for COVID-19, a senior official said, after the country confirmed its first cases of the Omicron variant among two travelers who arrived from South Africa last week. Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Renata Gomes

FDA: Unclear If Omicron Variant Will Require Vaccine Modification, Urges Vaccination and Boosters

On November 30th, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) published a statement on the potential impacts of the Omicron variant. The agency warns that the work to obtain genetic information and patient samples for variants to perform the necessary tests to evaluate the impact of a variant takes time, but expects the vast majority of this work to be completed in the coming weeks.
Business Insider

Covax head says rich countries should prioritize global vaccination over booster shots: 'Where is the science that suggests three-month boosters make sense?'

The head of WHO's global vaccine program, Covax, said rich countries must prioritize sharing vaccines over booster shots. The UK and US ramped up booster shot drives after scientists identified the Omicron variant. WHO and global public health leaders warned booster shots would slow global vaccination efforts. The head of...
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid-19 Vaccine
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Boston Globe

Biden faces new pressure on vaccine equity as Omicron variant reveals perils of global gap

WASHINGTON — When it comes to the Omicron variant, global health experts are making one thing clear: They saw this coming. For months, they have warned that a failure by rich countries and manufacturers like Moderna to distribute COVID-19 vaccines widely enough throughout the developing world would create opportunities for the spread of new variants that would make their way to American shores. Now, they say the emergence of Omicron, which appears to be spreading locally in Southern Africa and made its first reported appearance in the United States on Wednesday, proves them right.
U.S. POLITICS
Scranton Times

Omicron finds vaccine gaps

The degree of danger posed by the COVID-19 omicron variant is not yet clear. But it clearly exposes the developed world’s failure in distributing anti-COVID vaccines, creating a vast immunization gap for the evolving virus to exploit.
PHARMACEUTICALS
The Independent

Covid: Booster vaccine rolled out to all over-18s and gap after second jab cut to three months

Booster jabs should now be offered to all over-18s, the government’s Joint Committee on Vaccinations and Immunisations (JCVI), has said. The JCVI has also said gaps between the second Covid-19 vaccine and booster shots should be reduced from six months to three months.Although JCVI has advised all adults should now have their boosters, it has said those who are clinically vulnerable should be prioritised and in order of descending age groups, as was done during the second and first phases of the vaccination programme. Over 40s are already eligible to have their boosters. Those who are immunocompromised should be...
PUBLIC HEALTH
American Academy of Pediatrics

CDC encourages COVID vaccination, boosters to protect against omicron variant

Update: The CDC announced the first case of omicron in the U.S. on Dec. 1. The person was a traveler who returned to California from South Africa. The person was fully vaccinated, had mild symptoms and is improving. Editor’s note: For the latest news on COVID-19, visit http://bit.ly/AAPNewsCOVID19. Federal health...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

Health officials urge vaccines and boosters amid new COVID variant concerns

Health officials urge vaccines and boosters amid new COVID variant concerns. Health officials urge vaccines and boosters amid new COVID variant concerns. State Department of Labor, SUNY launch first craft brewer and distiller registered apprenticeship program. National Grid decorates Ronald McDonald House. Demand for Covid booster and vaccine for kids...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy