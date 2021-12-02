Bellator 272 Preview

In his most recent appearance, Jay-Jay Wilson missed weight for the first time in his professional fight career. Wilson (8-0, 7-0 Bellator) had been scheduled to fight Adam Borics at Bellator 265, in a pivotal clash for the Bellator MMA featherweight division, as the winner would have likely been rewarded with a title shot. Nonetheless, the bout fell off the card after Wilson passed out during his weight cut. While the Alliance Jiu-Jitsu standout proposed a catchweight, Borics ultimately refused. Three months after the incident, Wilson shared his version of the story with Sherdog.com.
