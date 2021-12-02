ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

Felicia Spencer Announces Retirement from MMA

Cover picture for the articleFelicia Spencer, Ultimate Fighting Championship, Cris Cyborg, Invicta Fighting Championships, Amanda Nunes, Danyelle Wolf. UFC featherweight Felicia Spencer has abruptly announced her retirement from MMA....

ClutchPoints

UFC featherweight Felicia Spencer surprisingly calls it a career

UFC featherweight Felicia Spencer has decided to retire from MMA after a dominant victory in her last fight. She was one of the pioneers of the UFC’s featherweight division. The news was first reported by FightBananas, who were given a statement by Felicia Spencer. The UFC fighter is ready to focus on other things, including her mental health.
UFC
Bloody Elbow

‘I shouldn’t be in more of those wars’ - Felicia Spencer announces retirement from MMA

Felicia Spencer first hit the Octagon as a highly touted prospect back in 2019. Unbeaten at 6-0, she’d charged her way to the top of Invicta’s featherweight division, picking up the crown held by Cris Cyborg and Megan Anderson before her. Working behind a kick heavy striking style and an aggressive, pressuring grappling game, Spencer seemed primed for a long career inside the world’s largest MMA promotion—provided the UFC was actually prepared to build the women’s featherweight division alongside her.
UFC
Yardbarker

Former UFC featherweight title contender Felicia Spencer retires

Felicia Spencer won her last fight with a third round technical knockout, but she announced Thursday that her goal of eventually becoming a UFC champion is over and she's retiring from mixed martial arts. “I have decided to stop pursuing this opportunity and have no intention to continue fighting," Spencer...
UFC
