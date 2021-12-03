ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC's Nate Diaz Says He Won't Fight Khamzat Chimaev: 'Don't Disrespect Me Like That'

By Bleacher Report
chatsports.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNate Diaz apparently has no interest in fighting Khamzat Chimaev. Despite being called out by Chimaev and UFC president Dana...

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz takes a shot at Jake Paul: “You can’t really fight”

UFC welterweight superstar Nate Diaz took a shot at Jake Paul, telling the YouTuber-turned-boxer that “you can’t really fight.”. Diaz and Paul have been going back-and-forth on social media and in interviews for the last little while, so it should come as no surprise to anyone that they continued to take shots this week. It all came after Diaz responded to an article about Paul, where his former opponent Ben Askren gave him credit for being a good boxer. Diaz saw the comments and replied right away, telling him that these comments are coming from a retired wrestler who can’t box, and therefore they don’t mean anything. That led to Paul then returning fire by telling Diaz that he has a bunch of losses on his resume, and then Diaz took a shot at Paul.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Nate Diaz calls out Jake Paul’s boxing wins: ‘You’d get smoked in a real fight’

Don’t expect Nate Diaz to get on the Jake Paul bandwagon anytime soon. On Tuesday, the no-nonsense Diaz fired back at Paul for comparing him to Ben Askren, continuing a conversation that stemmed from Askren suggesting that the infamous YouTuber is better at boxing than some are giving him credit for. Paul has become one of the most divisive names in combat sports after parleying his social media fame into a professional boxing career, which has included wins over former ONE Championship titleholder Askren and former UFC champion Tyron Woodley.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dana White
Person
Nate Diaz
MMAWeekly.com

Conor McGregor has two fights left on his UFC contract, says trilogy with Nate Diaz will ‘1 billion percent’ happen

Nate Diaz will always be the guy that handed Conor McGregor his first UFC loss when they first fought at UFC 196 in March 2016. McGregor avenged the loss five months later at UFC 202, defeating Diaz by majority decision. While the two are even with a win over each other, Diaz finished McGregor and McGregor was unable to do that to The Ultimate Fighter season 5 winner.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Khamzat Chimaev responds to 'fake gangster' Nate Diaz: 'You are the easiest money for me'

Regardless of how Nate Diaz puts it, Khamzat Chimaev continues to tout him as an easy challenge. Thursday, hours after Diaz (20-13 MMA, 18-12 UFC) said he was insulted the UFC offered him the matchup, Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) rebuked once again. This time, he brushed off his hopeful opponent as a “fake gangster” and “the easiest money.” Neither Chimaev nor Diaz are currently booked for a publicly-announced fight, though the former has voiced eagerness to return as quickly as possible.
UFC
bjpenndotcom

Nate Diaz suggests Conor McGregor fight Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC return: “He can taper back in and see if he can even still fight at all”

Nate Diaz believes Conor McGregor should fight Khamzat Chimaev in his UFC return so that he can taper back in and see if he can fight at all. Diaz (20-13 MMA), who is currently on the last fight of his contract with the UFC, has been clamoring for a fight for some time now. Despite showing interest in potential showdowns with Vicente Luque, Tony Ferguson and Kamaru Usman, the UFC allegedly approached the ‘Stockton Slugger’ with the idea of fighting Khamzat Chimaev.
UFC
theScore

Nate Diaz pitches McGregor-Chimaev bout: 'Great idea'

UFC star Nate Diaz isn't interested in sharing the Octagon with Khamzat Chimaev, so he's playing matchmaker for the surging welterweight contender instead. Diaz has an idea he thinks is brilliant - but probably not for the typical matchmaking reasons you'd expect. The 36-year-old tweeted Friday that Chimaev should face...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Tmz Sports
SPORTbible

'Scariest Man On The Planet' Martyn Ford Will Finally Fight 'Iranian Hulk' In London Next Year

It's official. Martyn 'the scariest man on the planet' Ford will finally face off against Sajad 'Iranian Hulk' Gharibi in a boxing match on April 2, 2022. This one has been a long time in the making but after years of speculation surrounding a possible bout, it was confirmed by both men on social media earlier that a fight will take place at the O2 Arena in London next year.
COMBAT SPORTS
Larry Brown Sports

Floyd Mayweather Jr. finally admits the truth about Logan Paul fight

Floyd Mayweather defeated Logan Paul in a boxing exhibition match in June. Five months later, Mayweather is finally admitting the harsh truth about the exhibition. Paul, 26, is a social media personality. Though he has an athletic background, he is far from a professional boxer. That’s why people were so surprised — and impressed — that Paul lasted eight rounds against Mayweather and looked pretty good. No winner was announced in the fight because it was an exhibition, but Paul was commended for his effort.
COMBAT SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NESN

UFC Heavyweight Wins With Wheel Kick You Need To See To Believe

Chris Barnett doesn’t look like a very nimble fighter. The 5-foot-9, 263-pound UFC heavyweight has the look of someone who needs to solely rely on his strength in order to win in the octagon. But Barnett’s latest victory was not a product of raw power. “Beastboy” on Saturday night employed...
UFC
ClutchPoints

UFC star Conor McGregor is horrifically jacked

2021 wasn’t the greatest year in terms of fighting for Conor McGregor, getting knocked out by Dustin Poirier in January then breaking his leg against his UFC rival in July. However, the Irishman is on the mend now and according to his coach, looking more jacked than ever. Via The...
UFC
International Business Times

Snoop Dogg Warns Logan, Jake Paul About Bringing Back 'Old' Mike Tyson

Snoop Dogg could be right about his take on the looming Mike Tyson vs. Logan Paul fight. Once again, Tyson got the boxing world excited by confirming that he is making another return early next year. It reached a crescendo when Logan called out his name in the conversation. Tyson...
COMBAT SPORTS
punditarena.com

Tyson Fury takes shot at Anthony Joshua for his Deontay Wilder comments

Tyson Fury has said that it is ironic that Anthony Joshua believes Deontay Wilder was unable to beat him as he lacks fighting intelligence. Wilder was unsuccessful in his attempt to beat Fury at the third time of asking last month, as the British heavyweight scored a knock out victory in the 11th round.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy