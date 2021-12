FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (PURDUE SPORTS) – The No. 24-ranked Purdue soccer team saw its record-breaking 2021 season come to an end in the second round of the NCAA Tournament with a 1-1 tie to Notre Dame on Friday afternoon in Fayetteville, Arkansas. ND advanced on penalty kicks, 4-3. The Boilermakers finished the season 15-4-3, their second-best record and second-most wins in program history behind only 2007. Purdue made the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2009, and seventh time in program history, and advanced to the second round for the fourth time and first since 2007. The squad went 8-2-0 in the Big Ten and notched a runner-up finish, both tied for their best-ever marks.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 14 DAYS AGO