Californian Firm Touts 'Mushroom Leather' as Sustainability Gamechanger

Mushrooms are proving to be a highly medicinal food and are now often found on the ingredient list for many supplements and protein powders. From a nutritional standpoint, mushrooms are a low fat, low calorie option that provide some fiber and protein. But it’s the minerals, vitamins, and micro-compounds found in them that make them a powerhouse of nutrition. Mushrooms are a very good source of phosphorus, needed for our bones, teeth, and proper metabolism of carbohydrates and fats. Three important B vitamins can be found in mushrooms: riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid. Potassium and selenium as well as small amounts of calcium and iron are also found in mushrooms. Almost exclusive to mushrooms, ergothioneine, a sulfur containing derivative of histidine plays a specific role in protecting our DNA from oxidative damage.

