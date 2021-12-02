ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Californian Firm Touts 'Mushroom Leather' as Sustainability Gamechanger

You could just make it out of leather too. I have it on good authority that making bags out of leather works quite well, and while it is a rather new technology, after a few iterations i'm sure we could figure out a way to make it work -- without invoking...

Phys.org

Survey: Social acceptance of water reuse isn't the biggest challenge

European surveys have revealed that the perceived "yuck factor" typically predicted as a public reaction to wastewater recycling may not be as bad as thought. An anticipated negative perception of water recycling, or wastewater reuse projects, is frequently cited as a stumbling block when delivering large-scale water recycling projects. However,...
Sourcing Journal

BASF’s Haptex Leather: Synthetic Yet Sustainable

Leather is a highly sought-after commodity in fashion, but all too often its production is associated with negatives like greenhouse gas emissions. With a growing consumer demand for sustainable alternatives, an eco-friendly solution is a must. Chemical producer BASF is answering the call in developing Haptex, a synthetic polyurethane (PU) solution that doesn’t use any organic solvent or plasticizer in the production process, enabling it to be an environmentally friendly substitute to traditional synthetic leather. Haptex is used to produce the middle layer of synthetic leather for fashion items such as jackets, vests, shoes, skirts, belts, caps, hats and bags, as...
MedicalXpress

Grains: An overlooked source of sustainable protein for health

Cereal foods already play a major role in the diet in most countries worldwide, as the main dietary source of energy, carbohydrate, dietary fiber, and plant-based protein. However, currently, less than half of the grains are used for human consumption. Changes in grain consumption and novel cereal protein-enriched food innovations could play a major role in transitioning towards a more sustainable food system for healthy diets, conclude Nordic researchers in a joint review published in Nutrition Reviews.
New Scientist

Plastic food packaging gets a bad rap, but does it always deserve it?

Social media can be a powerful force for positive change, especially when it comes to environmental issues. A seemingly perfect example is the drive to stem the tide of single-use plastic, particularly when it comes to food packaging. Huge campaigns – including organised groups descending on supermarkets to strip and...
Woodlands Online& LLC

Are you eating mushrooms?

Mushrooms are proving to be a highly medicinal food and are now often found on the ingredient list for many supplements and protein powders. From a nutritional standpoint, mushrooms are a low fat, low calorie option that provide some fiber and protein. But it’s the minerals, vitamins, and micro-compounds found in them that make them a powerhouse of nutrition. Mushrooms are a very good source of phosphorus, needed for our bones, teeth, and proper metabolism of carbohydrates and fats. Three important B vitamins can be found in mushrooms: riboflavin, niacin, and pantothenic acid. Potassium and selenium as well as small amounts of calcium and iron are also found in mushrooms. Almost exclusive to mushrooms, ergothioneine, a sulfur containing derivative of histidine plays a specific role in protecting our DNA from oxidative damage.
The Independent

Is it possible to have a climate-friendly Christmas?

Sustainability is influencing more and more of Britain’s consumer and lifestyle habits as more of us grow aware of the realities of climate change.Now even the excesses of Christmas have come under scrutiny. The frenzy of gift-buying and excessive food consumption and the waste generated over the festive season have serious environmental consequences.But there are steps we can all take to mitigate our carbon footprint and still enjoy Christmas.Can I still enjoy a spot of festive fashion?It’s true the UK’s addiction to fast fashion is damaging the planet. According to the Government’s Fixing Fashion Report, around 300,000 tonnes of used...
ENVIRONMENT
Merced Sun-Star

6,800 pounds of beef recalled. Customers found pieces of plastic in the meat

Imagine biting into your restaurant burger made with gourmet prime or angus beef — and hitting plastic. That nearly happened, which is why, Monday, Shamrock Foods recalled about 6,876 pounds of ground beef sold under its Gold Canyon Meat Co. brand. “The problem was discovered after the firm received complaints...
FOOD SAFETY
fooddive.com

Kroger is adding carbon-neutral eggs under private label

Kroger has entered a partnership with Kipster Farms, which runs environmentally friendly poultry farms, to produce carbon-neutral, cage-free eggs under the grocer's Simple Truth line, according to a Wednesday press release. The grocer is relying on Kipster Farms' closed-loop production system and expects to have the eggs available in select...
ENVIRONMENT
vegnews.com

Meat-Eaters Produce Nearly 60 Percent More Greenhouse Gases than Vegetarians, Study Finds

Meat-eaters produce 59 percent more greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions than vegetarians, according to a new study published in the scientific journal PLOS One. For the study, University of Leeds senior researcher Darren Greenwood and his colleagues performed a detailed analysis of more than 3,000 different foods, assessing the GHG emissions generated during the production of each food source.
VEGETARIAN
Good News Network

Ponds of Poo Used for Clean Power in Australian Pork and Beef Production

Ranchers in Australia are gradually allowing the “back end” of their animals to take care of their own back end when it comes to electricity costs by converting pig and cow excrement into fuel for biogas power plants. “Piggeries” as they’re called in Australia, don’t have a reputation for clean...
AGRICULTURE
BBC

Plastic pollution: New meat tray 'could save tonnes of waste'

A new type of recyclable meat packaging tray designed by a Swansea University student could save thousands of tonnes in plastic waste. Alaa Alaizoki, who is studying for an engineering doctorate, has created a meat tray without a separate piece of absorbent plastic padding underneath. Mr Alaizoki said the technology...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Vast ocean rubbish patches bringing coastal species into marine ecosystems ‘undisturbed for millennia’, scientists warn

Since the mid-20th century more than 8.3 billion tonnes of plastic has been produced, and at least 60 per cent of that plastic has ended up in either sea.In just a few decades, the spiralling levels of waste have created vast, spiralling, “gyres” of plastic waste measuring hundreds of thousands of square miles out in the open ocean.New research has now revealed that these plastic gyres are host to a surprising array of plants and animals normally associated with coastal waters rather than the remote open ocean.The scientists studying this phenomenon have warned that this rapid change could upend ecosystems...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

A plant-based diet is the only way to end cruelty to animals

The harrowing cruelty inflicted on pigs as reported in The Independent (News, 3 December) is soul-destroying. Despite their promises of adhering to strict animal welfare standards, supermarkets like Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Morrisons and Asda continue dealing with slaughterhouse companies that flaunt the rules with impunity. Consumers should shun meat by adopting a plant-based diet. That is the only way the suffering of animals in slaughterhouses will stop.
AGRICULTURE
KRON4

Best meal replacement powder

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. There are times when preparing or ordering a traditional meal is just not an option, and that’s when many people seek out a healthy meal replacement product. A ready-to-go liquid shake might hit the spot, or else a pre-packaged granola-esque bar. However, the option with the most shelf stability and ease of preparation is a meal replacement powder. A meal replacement powder can be reconstituted into a shake simply by adding milk, juice, or water. It can also be added to other foods as a nutritional boost.
HEALTH
euromonitor.com

Plant-Based Alternatives: Health Boost vs Ultra-Processing

During the pandemic many usual habits were challenged, and daily use products were reconsidered. Consumers’ expectations of gaining some health-boosting benefits from food increased, as it appeared that immunity, obesity and other underlying health factors could be key when faced with COVID-19 infection. Also, long months of mandatory home seclusion and down-time led many to rethink their calorie intake, digestion and weight gain implications for general wellbeing. In 2021, Euromonitor International’s Voice of the Consumer survey indicated that “Makes me feel healthier” was the predominant motivation for 49.5% of consumers to choose a flexitarian/mostly plant-based diet. The overall consumer base which tries to follow such a diet has already reached 16% globally. This growing consumer segment has clearly induced demand and therefore led market players to expand such offers. For example, in February 2021 McDonald’s and Yum Restaurants announced partnerships with Beyond Meat, which became their supplier of plant-based burgers and could potentially have a broader role in the future.
FOOD SAFETY

