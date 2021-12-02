State Restrictions on Telehealth Abortion

Abortion is a states’ rights issue, as each state represents unique constituencies. Right now, states have limited control over abortion policy as U.S. Supreme Court precedent allows for elective abortions through all nine months of pregnancy. Currently in the Supreme Court is a case called Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a response to a Mississippi law seeking to ban abortions after 15 weeks, when we know an unborn baby can feel pain. If the Supreme Court rules in Dobbs’ favor, states, not unclear judicial overreach, would have abortion regulation authority. The proposed Mississippi pro-life law is not extreme. It is current U.S. abortion policy that is extreme. The U.S. is one of only seven countries that allow abortion past 20 weeks.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 3 DAYS AGO