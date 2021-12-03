Pioneer Historic Byway Is A Back Road You Didn’t Know Existed But Is Perfect For A Scenic Drive In Idaho
By Courtnie Erickson
Idaho Only
23 hours ago
If you truly want to see all that the Gem State has to offer, hop in your car and travel on an amazing scenic byway in Idaho. There are some fascinating and beautiful drives in Idaho and one of them is located in the southeastern part of the state. The National Pioneer Historic Byway in Idaho will take you to historic sites, remarkable views, geological wonders, and so much more. This truly is one of the best back roads for a scenic drive in Idaho.
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
To learn more about the National Pioneer Historic Byway in Idaho, click here.
Have you traveled on this scenic byway before? What were some of your favorite stops and things to do along this road? We’d love to hear about your experiences in the comments!
If you are looking for even more back roads in Idaho to explore, here are 10 that you’ll certainly want to add to your bucket list.
During those chilly weekends in the Gem State, there is no need to stay cooped up inside your home. Head to Sandpoint, in the northern part of the Gem State, for a romantic Idaho getaway. This beautiful town is home to the luxurious Talus Rock Retreat, an elegant and cozy bed and breakfast in Idaho […]
The post The Romantic Idaho Getaway That’s Perfect For A Chilly Weekend appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Gem State is home to numerous hot springs where you can soak, relax, and wash away the stresses of everyday life. Some of these hot springs are in central locations and easy to access, while others are more secluded and more tucked away. Goldbug Hot Springs, located near Salmon, Idaho, falls into the latter […]
The post This Secluded Hot Spring In Idaho Is So Worthy Of An Adventure appeared first on Only In Your State.
When you have a sweet tooth, you need that extra-special treat to make your taste buds dance. Twisted Sugar, a specialty soda and cookie shop in Idaho, is one of the best places to go in the Gem State when you are searching for that perfect sweet treat. This shop has locations in multiple states […]
The post With More Than 20 Cookie Flavors, This Specialty Soda And Cookie Shop In Idaho Is Lick-Your-Lips Good appeared first on Only In Your State.
If you are a foodie, you know there are some pretty incredible and downright delicious places to eat in Idaho. While many of these restaurants are scattered around the state, there is one small town where you can enjoy a plethora of appetizing food options. In fact, this small town was recently named by Conde Nast Traveler as a secret food destination in the United States. So, if you are ready for a trip in Idaho that will excite your taste buds, pack your bags, and off we go to the small town of Ketchum.
While the masses flock to the Boise foothills, Sawtooths, and other outdoorsy hotspots within a stone’s throw of the capital, savvy Idahoans know that there’s a deliciously diverse world of trails, summits, secret hideaways, and gorgeous views beyond our state’s growing metro. And today, we’re stoked to show off a particularly special hidden gem, tucked away in a surprisingly overlooked hiking mecca!
Located in the shadow of nearby Boise, the city of Caldwell is a destination in its own right. With vibrant attractions, beautiful green spaces, and lively events, Caldwell is a perfect destination for an Idaho day trip. If you haven’t been to Caldwell in a while, you might be surprised by how beautiful this revitalized town has become. Here’s why you need to plan a day trip to Caldwell.
Hilltop Station is an Idaho gem that has serves travelers on Highway 21. Not only is this a delicious restaurant, it’s also a convenience store and liquor store. They have a ton of different offerings, with burgers, sandwiches, and pizza. While everything is delicious, we’re primarily going to focus on the pizzas today. They also […]
The post Hilltop Station In Idaho Has Over 10 Different Pizzas To Choose From appeared first on Only In Your State.
A journey to the North Pole may sound like a long and difficult excursion from the Gem State. However, when you embark on a journey with Lake Coeur d’Alene Cruises, you will travel through some of the best Christmas light displays in Idaho. Plus, the journey will be well worth it when you meet the […]
The post Journey To The North Pole And View Thousands Of Twinkling Lights On This Holiday Cruise In Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
At Dominifarm, you will meet a cast of creatures including horses, cows, ducks, goats, and more, many elderly with special needs, and most have faced abuse, neglect, or abandonment. These noble animals now have a forever home at this three-acre farm in Kuna, Idaho where they can roam free. Take a tour of Dominifarm to interact with these remarkable souls, and to get a whole new appreciation for farm animals everywhere. Your visit will be unforgettable!
Many historic events have taken place in the Gem State throughout the years – some good and some bad. While there are some stories that many individuals know well and could easily tell, there are other historical events that many Idahoans know very little about. The Bear River Massacre in Idaho is one of these […]
The post One Of The Most Deadly Massacres In The West Occurred In Idaho And Many People Don’t Know About It appeared first on Only In Your State.
The small town of Moscow, in northern Idaho, is home to the University of Idaho main campus. Every year, this public land-grant research university becomes like home to approximately 11,000 enrolled students. However, this university wasn’t always the large and bustling campus that it is today. In fact, if you look at the history of the University of Idaho, when this school first opened its doors, only a handful of students attended.
Wouldn’t it be nice to have one place to go to complete all of your holiday-related shopping? No matter if it’s Christmas, Halloween, or even Valentine’s Day, you could walk inside one store and find everything you need. That’s the mission and goal of The Holidae Shop, a holiday-themed store in Idaho. After just one visit, you’ll be ready for whatever special occasion is coming up next on your calendar.
It is no secret that there are some downright charming and cozy beds and breakfasts in Idaho. The Maison du Coeur de Lion is one of these splendid destinations and is everything a bed and breakfast in Idaho should be. From cozy and beautiful rooms, incredible service, and a secluded location, you’ll want to plan a visit to this incredible bed and breakfast in Idaho every season of the year.
Nestled in the mountains in northern Idaho is a delightfully charming place to stay. This is not a large home that tends to stick out. Rather, it is a tiny house in Idaho that sits next to the Clearwater River and offers seclusion, rest, and comfort. During these uncertain times,...
Christmas is definitely the most magical time of the year, and while Idaho does every season right, the holidays here really shine! From awe-inspiring light festivals and visits with Santa to hot chocolate and sleigh rides, experiencing everything in one season simply isn’t possible – but that doesn’t mean you can’t try anyway! When it […]
The post Here Are The 8 Most Enchanting, Magical Christmas Towns In Idaho appeared first on Only In Your State.
Nestled in Lewiston, Idaho is a day trip destination that is not only beautiful but will make your taste buds thank you for the excellent getaway. Lindsay Creek Vineyards is one of the newest premium wineries in the state. With gorgeous views, an incredible tasting room, and more, there’s no doubt that a visit to Lindsay Creek Vineyards is the most flavorful day trip in Idaho.
You don’t have to head into the mountains to enjoy a dreamy day outdoors. Located in the Gem State’s capital city is the beautiful Boise River Greenbelt. This is not only a favorite destination for many Idahoans, but it is a favorite location for people all over the country. The Boise River Greenbelt in Idaho […]
The post This Idaho Waterfront Is Officially One Of The Best River Walks In The Country appeared first on Only In Your State.
Why settle for a traditional candy store in Idaho? At Moscow Candy, formerly Cowgirl Chocolates, you can receive both a sweet and spicy treat. While this may look like a traditional chocolate and candy shop, take a look at some of the unique treats sitting on the shelves. They are both sweet and spicy!
When you are searching for the best vacation destination in Idaho, there are many incredible options. For example, Wallace was named by Smithsonian Magazine as one of the best small towns in the nation to visit. However, there is another small town in Idaho that you will certainly want to add to your bucket list. […]
The post Moscow, Idaho Is Easily One Of The Best Small Town Vacations In America appeared first on Only In Your State.
There are few things more magical during the Christmas season than seeing thousands of colorful lights twinkling on homes, businesses, and trees, transforming the state into a winter wonderland that the whole family can enjoy. With the ground flocked in a frosty coat of white snow and the landscape adorned with shimmering bulbs, wreaths, and […]
The post 7 Christmas Light Displays In Idaho That Are Pure Magic appeared first on Only In Your State.
Comments / 0