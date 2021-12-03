Pioneer Historic Byway Is A Back Road You Didn’t Know Existed But Is Perfect For A Scenic Drive In Idaho

If you truly want to see all that the Gem State has to offer, hop in your car and travel on an amazing scenic byway in Idaho. There are some fascinating and beautiful drives in Idaho and one of them is located in the southeastern part of the state. The National Pioneer Historic Byway in Idaho will take you to historic sites, remarkable views, geological wonders, and so much more. This truly is one of the best back roads for a scenic drive in Idaho.

The National Pioneer Historic Byway in Idaho is 127 miles that will take you from the Idaho-Utah state line to the Idaho-Wyoming state line.

As the name suggests, this byway will take you to some remarkable areas that were once visited by Idaho’s pioneers.

As you travel north, one of the first historic stops you must make is at the Bear River Massacre Site. While the story is tragic and saddening, it is one that everyone should know.

As you continue north, outside of the small and beautiful town of Grace is the Black Canyon Gorge. This hidden gem is a photo-worthy stop and a great place to get out of your car and stretch your legs.

Soda Springs is a great place to stop, grab some food, fill up on gas, and explore. Just make sure you give yourself plenty of time to visit the famous Soda Springs Geyser.

In between all of the fascinating and unique attractions and historical sites along this trail, just enjoy the beautiful scenery. Southeastern Idaho is a remarkable place to explore and truly one of the best scenic drives in Idaho.

As you travel closer to the Idaho-Wyoming state line, stop by the Grays Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Wayan. During the migration season, you can see thousands of birds fly into the area. In fact, you may see as many as 3,000 cranes in the marsh during this time.

In just over 100 miles, there is so much to see and do on this scenic byway in Idaho. A drive on the National Pioneer Historic Byway may be an all-day adventure, but it is one that is well worth it.

