WALLA WALLA, Wash. - The home opener for the Whitman College swimming teams proved to be an enormous success as the Blues handily defeated Willamette in both the men's and women's contests in Northwest Conference dual meet action on Friday night at Harvey Pool. The women's squad topped the Bearcats 158-44 with the men dominating Willamette 170-34. "We are pretty happy with how we performed tonight," said head coach Jenn Blomme. "We've been devoting a lot of time in training to certain race strategies and technical priorities and we're seeing the benefits of that already as it applies to racing."

WALLA WALLA, WA ・ 14 DAYS AGO