ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Triplicate's E-Edition for 12/3/21

By Covid-19
Daily Triplicate
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article-------- Thank you for being a subscriber! Click in the center of the image...

www.triplicate.com

Comments / 0

Related
The News Guard

The News Guard's E-Edition for 11-30-21

------- Thank you for being a subscriber! Click in the center of the image to view, or Click Here to Download. The E-Edition is best viewed on desktop computers, not all mobile devices are compatible. Having trouble viewing? Try using Chrome or Firefox.
CELL PHONES
howtogeek.com

How to Delete All Emails in Gmail

Mahesh Makvana is a freelance tech writer who specializes in writing how-to guides. He has been writing tech tutorials for over a decade now. He’s written for some of the prominent tech sites including MakeUseOf, MakeTechEasier, and Online Tech Tips. Read more... Want to wipe your Gmail inbox clean? Using...
INTERNET
ZDNet

Dumping Google Chrome? Here's the best browser to replace it

It seems that to quite a few of you, the idea of dumping Google Chrome for a browser -- even if that browser is better -- is like pulling wisdom teeth. Despite the fact that it's a bottomless pit when it comes to eating system resources and has become the bloated browser it was initially meant to replace, people love it.
TECHNOLOGY
howtogeek.com

How to Find Hidden Apps on Android

Joe Fedewa is a Staff Writer at How-To Geek. He has close to a decade of experience covering consumer technology and previously worked as a News Editor at XDA Developers. Joe loves all things technology and is also an avid DIYer at heart. He has written thousands of articles, hundreds of tutorials, and dozens of reviews. Read more...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Devices#Desktop Computers#Triplicate
KTEN.com

Is DuckDuckGo Really Safer Than Google?

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/is-duckduckgo-really-safer-than-google. Although Google Chrome is one of the most popular internet browsers on the market, privacy-focused users are starting to shift their attention toward DuckDuckGo. Today, we’re going to walk you through the key differences between the two browsers and if it’s worth it for you to make the switch. Remember that no internet browser is perfect at protecting every aspect of your privacy online, which is why a secure VPN is an excellent addition to any browser you choose. We’re here to teach you how to make the most of your privacy by choosing a safe browser.
INTERNET
knowtechie.com

Delete these Android apps if they are installed on your phone

Whatever Google says about the security of the Google Play Store, it’s a fact that they don’t catch every malicious Android app that gets uploaded. Researchers at ThreatFabric say they’ve found a dirty dozen of apps downloaded from the Google Play Store that are actually banking or crypto trojans, which resulted in over 300,000 infections by the dropper apps.
CELL PHONES
ccm.net

Secret codes for Android phones

This guide will introduce you to the hidden settings intended for manufacturers, mobile phone operators or developers, new ways to tweak Android, and tools to troubleshoot your device. How to access secret codes for Android devices?. Below is a list of the popular secret codes for Android (2021). Open the...
CELL PHONES
ZDNet

What does this black dot on the iPhone do?

If you own an iPhone 12 Pro/Pro Max or iPhone 13 Pro/Pro Max, you might have noticed that there's black dot built into the camera array. In case you've not noticed it, here it is on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Well, it's built into the camera array, so that...
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
Android Police

Should you clear your app cache on Android?

Clearing app cache is probably one of the most controversial topics when it comes to maintaining your Android phone. Many people clear app cache instinctively, either to free up additional storage, or — whether true or not — to keep their phone and apps from getting sluggish over time. But there are a lot of questions about the practice, and whether or not it actually does anything useful in the short or long term. Some contend that Android itself should handle app cache all on its own, and that interfering with default caching behavior is just asking for trouble. But the truth is far, far murkier.
CELL PHONES
securityintelligence.com

Over 10M Android Users Infected by GriftHorse Trojan

A mobile premium services campaign infected over 10 million Android users with the GriftHorse Trojan. Discovered by Zimperium, the GriftHorse Trojan operation used more than 200 Trojan apps to target Android users all over the world. The largest proportion of those Trojanized apps used entertainment as a theme at 12.7%....
NETFLIX
Phone Arena

Delete these 7 Android apps before it costs you big bucks; spot fake LinkedIn alerts

We've written before about the Joker malware that steals personal data from your Android phone. As a "Trojan," Joker can infiltrate your phone and sign you up for expensive subscription services that you might not notice on your credit card bill until you've already made a few monthly payments. Tatyana Shishkova, a malware analyst at security firm Kaspersky has found some infected apps in the Google Play Store.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Weak signal? How to get better Wi-Fi on your Android

The digital age got a shot in the arm (pardon the pun) when the pandemic forced us to move our everyday activities online. Remote work and education, shopping, video chats and conferencing have become more common than ever. You’re probably using your connected devices more than usual, and that can...
CELL PHONES
techviral.net

How to Enable the Side Panel in Google Chrome Browser

If you have used Microsoft Edge, you might know that the browser has something known as Vertical Tabs. Vertical tabs on Edge not only looks good; it significantly improve the work efficiency. Chrome does not come with this feature, but you can get it by installing an extension. It looks...
TECHNOLOGY
NME

Sony has registered a patent for a new user interface

A new Sony Interactive Entertainment patent has been found which details plans for a new UI. It is possible that the PlayStation 5 interface could be getting an upgrade. Japanese gaming blog Game Jouhou & Blog 2.0, which gathers gaming information and rumours, has found a new patent registered by Sony. The patent describes a new user interface that will allow users to access different applications during gameplay without returning to the home screen.
VIDEO GAMES
shefinds

‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’

If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, is a tech and Apple expert. And this is the app he says he recommends all iPhone users delete immediately.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Hundreds of thousands of Android users infected by banking malware hosted on Play Store

In another instance of threat actors sneaking malware-ridden apps past Google's threat detection filters, cybersecurity researchers have revealed that over 300,000 users have downloaded malicious Android apps containing banking trojans. The researchers at ThreatFabric have identified four families of banking trojans that have recently been distributed via Google Play. In...
CELL PHONES
winbuzzer.com

190 Malware-Infested Android Apps Have Been Downloaded Over 9 Million Times

A collection of Android games from Huawei’s App Gallery for Android are trying to get access permission from users. Doctor Web reports 190 trojan-filled games are spreading across the Android landscape on Huawei Android, the fork of the platform created by the Chinese company following Google ending official support. According...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy