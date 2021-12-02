ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawthorne Early Entries, Sunday December 5th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 2 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1U. S. Currency (L), 121V. Santiago9-4-5Manny Perez. 2Rare Action Attack (L), 121J. Tavares3-4-4Vance Childers. 4Juju's Specialgirl (L), 121E. Baird2-2-3Armando Hernandez. 5April's Gem (L), 121S. Uske4-7-7David Reid. 6Five Queens (L), 121A. Rodriguez8-1-4Manny Perez. 7Honey Mug (L), 114E. Giles1-4-10Armando Hernandez. 8Baileston Lassie (L), 121J. Felix2-1-3Timothy Hughes....

Golden Gate Fields Early Entries, Thursday November 25th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Even Steven , 119W. Antongeorgi III2-5-2Matthew Troy. 6Nationwide Pride , 119F. Alvarado3-5-6Sergio Ledezma. 2nd-$30,000, Maiden Special Weight, 2-Year-Olds Fillies, One Mile. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Valdini , 119A. Ayuso2-6-xO. Jauregui. 2Don't Tell Hydee , 119R. Fuentes2-x-xJamey Thomas. 3Remember Sue , 119K. Orozco4-3-5O. Jauregui. 4Dashing...
Fair Grounds Early Entries, Friday November 26th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Commander Scott (L), 121A. Suarez1-5-3Sturges Ducoing. 4Dapper Dan Man (L), 121S. Laviolette9-1-6Michael Antwine. 5Semi Charmed Life (L), 118A. Green8-1-5Danny Besancon. 6Guitar Slim (L), 121C. Hernandez6-7-10Jose Camejo. 7Wild Firemaker (L), 121D. Parker5-1-6Scott Gelner. 2nd-$17,000, , 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and One Sixteenth (T) PPHorse...
Evangeline Downs Early Entries, Tuesday November 30th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1My High Card (L), 124E. Rodriguez3-8-4Martin Trejo. 2Jj Jess a Patriot (L), 124L. Duenez5-7-5Manuel Macias. 3Shezadashingreatness (L), 124J. Rodriguez2-8-6Orlando Orozco. 4One Sweet Lover (L), 124A. Alvarez4-6-9Gilberto Rosales. 5Eyein the Radar (L), 124J. Garcia8-4-5Martin Gallegos. 6Never Sweet (L), 124R. Cabrera7-x-xPreston Jourdan. 2nd-$8,000, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds &...
Del Mar Early Entries, Saturday November 27th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Dominant Soul , 116D. Herrera10-6-3Paula Capestro. 2Lincoln Hawk (L), 120J. Velazquez4-8-5Richard Baltas. 3Li Mu Bai (M), 122V. Espinoza1-13-9Richard Baltas. 4Gregory's Pride (L), 120U. Rispoli3-3-1Philip D'Amato. 5I'll Stand Taller (L), 120M. Gutierrez6-1-3Doug O'Neill. 6Tigerhon (L), 120F. Prat5-5-1Mark Glatt. 7Tulsa Tornado (L), 120I. Ortiz, Jr.5-1-5Michael McCarthy. 8Epimythium...
Woodbine Entries, Sunday

1st_$126,800, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 1 1/16mi. 2nd_$26,500, cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 11/8mi. 3rd_$123,200, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 4th_$17,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Denmark121Fifth Season125. Cash Advance121Maverick Man123. Polydeuces121Liverpool Man118. Birchmount Rd123Diamondback121. Setson125Right to Strike123. Samuel H121. 5th_$64,300, mdn opt cl, 2YO, 6½f.
Mountaineer Casino Racetrack & Resort Entries, Sunday

1st_$7,900, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. 2nd_$8,500, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$7,800, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 4th_$21,200, alc, 3YO up F&M (NW3 L), 1mi. M J Gold120Ultra Diva120. Vacation Secret118Dixie's Dance120. Sufferin Succotash118Painted Rocket120. 5th_$18,800, alc, 2YO F (NW2 L X), 5½f. Baytown Valleygirl118Violent Move121.
Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest entry deadline is December 15

INDIANA – The Indiana Chamber of Commerce’s new competition will crown the Hoosier manufacturer that makes the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana. Entries for the competition are now being accepted through December 15. There is no entry fee. It will feature veteran manufacturers to budding entrepreneurs in a Hoosier Hysteria-style,...
Woodbine Entries, Thursday December 2nd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Inspector Reload (L), 120K. Kimura1-x-xAndrew Smith5/2. 2Dreaminofpassion (L), 118C. Jordan1-x-xAndrew Smith10/1. 4Fun Cool (L), 118D. Fukumoto4-10-1Dale Desruisseaux6/1. 5Breathing Fire (L), 118K. Nicholls1-5-xSid Attard8/1. 6Peggy Bank (M), 116M. Malvaez1-x-xMichael De Paulo10/1. 7Silent Ghost (L), 120E. Wilson1-4-7Katerina Vassilieva7/2. 2nd-$29,800, Claiming $10,000-$9,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares,...
Lone Star Park Entries, Saturday December 4th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1One Heckuva Kiss (L), 124F. Giles7-4-1Bradley Bolen12/1. 3American Eagle V (L), 124F. Calderon5-1-9Toby Keeton9/5. 5Rivers Run Fast (L), 124N. Villatoro5-11-6Jose Lopez4/1. 6Wl Mylipshurtrealbad (L), 126O. Andrade, Jr.3-5-2Cody McDaniel10/1. 7Eye Am Tuff (L), 126C. Aguilar2-3-3Kie Mushinski2/1. 8Kaydenas Cowboy (L), 124A. Rodriguez3-5-6Lewis R. Jordan20/1. 2nd-$11,500, Maiden Claiming...
Laurel Park Entries, Friday December 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Its Mr Poppi to U (L), 120L. Batista7-9-7Amanda Calhoun30/1. 2Patient Game (L), 124A. Cruz3-x-xEmanuel Geralis2/1. 3Dune Dune (L), 120T. Lyapustina7-x-xJohn Volpe30/1. 4Mailman's a Flyer (L), 124J. Rosado2-x-xLacey Gaudet9/5. 5Pickin Sea Glass (L), 124C. Marquez5-3-xRoy Peacock, Jr.12/1. 6Tenax (L), 124J. Ruiz4-7-xKenneth Cox5/1. 7Hello Amigo (L), 126R....
Saipan Tribune

SULC 5th Annual Bike Race next Sunday

Saipan Unity Lions Club will host its 5th Annual Bike Race next Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Marpi. Bong Martinez, SULC Marketing & Communications officer, said there will be two courses for men and women. The first course is the long course and will encompass the Banzai/Mobil/1-Million Gallon Water Tank Turnaround/Suicide Cliff/Bird Island/Banza route, while the easy course will be the Banzai/Mobil/Banzai route. Both courses will have mountain bike and road bike categories.
Turf Paradise Entries, Tuesday December 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Seven Points (L), 124K. Carter5-5-2Stacy Campo7/2. 2Big News Coming (L), 121H. Hernandez4-4-8James Brown5/2. 3Sugar On Top (L), 121L. Wade4-2-5Marcus Vitali5/1. 4Steinway (L), 121I. Hernandez2-5-6Rafael Barraza9/2. 5Pancakes and Beer (L), 121G. Corbett6-6-6Bobbie Grissom8/1. 6Snoozy Suzy (L), 116M. Anderson5-3-5Michael Bullene15/1. 7Bones and Roses , 119S. Barandela2-4-7Linda Loftin10/1.
Evangeline Downs Entries, Wednesday December 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Isnt He Hot (L), 128F. Maldonado5-3-7Aaron Robins, Jr.8/1. 2Tf Perry On Fire (L), 126D. Alvarez4-6-5Kenneth Roberts, Sr.9/2. 3Air Kissn (L), 126S. Hernandez4-5-5Donald Rubin2/1. 4Corona Blue Bye U (L), 128L. Duenez2-8-5Phillip Calais, Jr.12/1. 5Logans Tee Cos (L), 126R. Cabrera7-2-8Guadalupe Garza, Jr.7/2. 6Lz King of the Kings...
Aqueduct Entries, Sunday

1st_$43,000, mdn cl $40,000-$40,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 2nd_$80,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1 1/16mi. 3rd_$36,000, cl $25,000-$25,000, 3YO up F&M, 6f. 4th_$88,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. Mohs122City Man123. Journeyman121Temple123. Dreams of Tomorrow125Bodecream125. Hieroglyphics121Soulmate121. 5th_$150,000, stk, 3YO up F&M, 7f. New York Stallion Series Stakes. Fight On...
Fair Grounds Results Friday December 3rd, 2021

2nd-$15,000, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.780, 49.760, 1:15.580, 1:27.930, 00.000, 1:40.120. Scratched: Alittlebitofsmarty. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyWinPl.Sh.Odds. Paytonsattheplate118988-47-15-13-22-3P. Cotto, Jr.18.207.603.408.10. Ms Satch Mo121735-25-24-1½2-hd1-hdJ. Graham3.603.202.40. Swanage124111-11-11-1½1-13-5¼O. Mojica2.601.90. Gottabegolden1213998-1½8-106-hd4-nkC. Hernandez71.90. Katie's Karat118222-12-1½2-½4-15-nkR. Gutierrez2.80. Earnestine N Hazel118676-16-2½6-17-36-2¾E. Nieves11.30. Ephemeral121544-14-13-15-1½7-2¾A. Suarez16.50. Staceys Racey118853-13-hd7-28-208-59¼J. Vargas56.60. California Katie118467-29999A....
Gulfstream Park Early Entries, Wednesday December 8th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Neverenoughcoco (L), 121L. Figueroa4-3-4Juan Arias. 5Shimmering Light (L), 124M. Fernandez7-5-7Jose Sanchez. 9Forty Flash (L), 121C. Sutherland3-3-8Scott Acker. 10Perpetual Change (L), 121P. Lopez6-10-4Kelly Breen. 2nd-$28,000, Claiming $12,500-$12,500, 3-Year-Olds & Up , Seven Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Old Time Revival (L), 122T. Gaffalione7-6-2Ralph Nicks. 2Italian...
BC-Results Hawthorne-4-Add

4th_$11,500, cl, 3YO up, 1mi, tf., clear. Off 2:34. Time 1:37.20. Firm. Scratched_Dancin Nicky, Grand Hideaway, Clear N Convincing. Also Ran_Andreas, Shanghai Point, Packed House, Radiant Castle, High On Sugar, Krewe Chief. $0.5 Pick 3 (3-5-4) 3 Correct Paid $20.15. $1 Daily Double (5-4) paid $21.00. $1 Exacta (4-2) paid $55.00. $0.2 Superfecta (4-2-1-6) paid $152.78. $0.5 Trifecta (4-2-1) paid $107.85.
Turfway Park Results Friday

1st_$18,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi, clear. Off 6:17. Time 1:39.50. Fast. Scratched_Americain Bourne, Qt Bliegh, Quite Whimsical. Also Ran_Mi Enlace, Anna's Moonlight, Vietnam, Making Progress, Stormy Mattie, Frontier Dynasty, Trilobyte, Dance With Bode. Exacta (2-3) paid $108.40. $0.1 Superfecta (2-3-1-9) paid $543.49. $0.5 Trifecta (2-3-1) paid $137.30. (c)...
BC-Results Los Alamitos Race Course-5-Add

5th_$35,000, cl, 3YO up, 6f, cloudy. Off 3:01. Time 1:10.33. Fast. Scratched_Gordy's Boy. Also Ran_Borkan, Honorary Degree. $0.5 Pick 5 (3-4-1-3-4/5) 5 Correct Paid $472.45. $1 Pick 4 (4-1-3-4/5) 4 Correct Paid $306.10. $1 Pick 3 (1-3-5) 3 Correct Paid $57.40. $1 Trifecta (5-1-6) paid $23.50. $0.1 Superfecta (5-1-6-3) paid $6.25. Daily Double (3-5) paid $25.80. $1 Exacta (5-1) paid $8.10.
BC-Results Woodbine-6-Add

6th_$38,812, cl, 3YO up, 7f, cloudy. Off 7:21. Time 1:23.64. Fast. Scratched_Mad Dog N Joe. Also Ran_Browning Island, Ammunition, Prince of Thieves, High Heat, Ready Hero, Wings of Victory, Tale of Mineshaft, Speed Way, Infamous Covert, Orphan Hallie. dq_High Heat (3-7). $0.2 Pick 5 (7-2-12-3/6-9) 5 Correct Paid $31,494.47. $0.2 Pick 3 (12-3/6-9) 3 Correct Paid $93.02. $1 Daily Double (6-9) paid $40.30. $1 Exacta (9-12) paid $46.25. $0.2 Superfecta (9-12-1-10) paid $1,011.48. $0.2 Trifecta (9-12-1) paid $52.96.
