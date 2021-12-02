Hawthorne Early Entries, Sunday December 5th, 2021

Saipan Unity Lions Club will host its 5th Annual Bike Race next Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, in Marpi. Bong Martinez, SULC Marketing & Communications officer, said there will be two courses for men and women. The first course is the long course and will encompass the Banzai/Mobil/1-Million Gallon Water Tank Turnaround/Suicide Cliff/Bird Island/Banza route, while the easy course will be the Banzai/Mobil/Banzai route. Both courses will have mountain bike and road bike categories.

CYCLING ・ 13 DAYS AGO