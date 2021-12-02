Water main installation on Jackson Street

Customers are advised to boil water as a precaution. Wilmington’s Department of Public Works is currently working to repair a water main break that occurred overnight on Lea Boulevard between Pine and Market streets. The break may have impacted water quality in the immediate area North of Lea Blvd from Market Street to Governor Printz Blvd. (please see map for details). City crews isolated the break and restored water service by 10 a.m. today. Given that the outage may have impacted water quality for a small portion of customers, the City has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses. A copy of the advisory is included at the end of this release. Customers in the area outlined below are advised to boil their water before drinking until further notice. Once the boil-water advisory is lifted, the Department of Public Works will notify those customers affected.

WILMINGTON, DE ・ 3 DAYS AGO