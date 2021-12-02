ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Water main installation on Jackson Street

By Port Clinton
portclinton.com
 1 day ago

On behalf of the City of Port Clinton, Buckeye Excavating is presently installing a new water main on Jackson Street between Third and Fourth...

www.portclinton.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSMV

Crews work to repair water main in Donelson

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Water is working to retrieve a robot designed to inspect pipes. The department says the robot was performing an inspection on a 60" water main at Lebanon and McGavock Pikes when it became stuck in an inoperable valve in the pipe. Metro Water must now...
LEBANON, TN
Key News Network

Water Gushes from Broken Water Main Flooding Westwood Streets

Water flooded Westwood streets from a water main break late Thursday night.Keith Johnson/KNN. Westwood: A water main break in Westwood around 11:22 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 2, sent gallons of water gushing up into the street. When the Los Angeles Fire Department arrived on the 10700 block of West Rochester Avenue, water was found spraying out from the ground and continued down the street blocks away. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power was on the scene attempting to shut off the water.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sun-Journal

Lewiston crews repair a water main break on Lisbon Street

LEWISTON — A water main pipe broke that broke Thursday in the area of Dunkin’ at 1124 Lisbon St. was expected to be repaired by late evening, an official said. Nathan Landry, operations manager for the water and sewer division of the Department of Public Works, said the leak was discovered about 3 a.m.
LEWISTON, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackson Street#Water Service
portcitydaily.com

CFPUA repairs water main break, reopens downtown street

WILMINGTON — After correcting Thursday’s water main break, Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has opened a block of South Second Street in downtown Wilmington. Emergency repairs had two lanes closed from late Thursday afternoon until 8 a.m. Friday morning. Traffic was detoured during this time as crews were onsite tending to the issue; see the original post here.
WILMINGTON, NC
Timberjay Newspapers

City officials reconsider water main replacement plan

TOWER— City officials are rethinking their plan to replace the city’s 70-year-old water main in a bid to build redundancy into the system and potentially tap additional sources of funding. “The city has been contemplating replacing the water main for decades,” said outgoing clerk-treasurer Victoria Ranua, at the council’s Nov....
POLITICS
wilmingtonde.gov

Water Main Break on Lea Boulevard and North Market Street

Customers are advised to boil water as a precaution. Wilmington’s Department of Public Works is currently working to repair a water main break that occurred overnight on Lea Boulevard between Pine and Market streets. The break may have impacted water quality in the immediate area North of Lea Blvd from Market Street to Governor Printz Blvd. (please see map for details). City crews isolated the break and restored water service by 10 a.m. today. Given that the outage may have impacted water quality for a small portion of customers, the City has issued a precautionary boil water advisory for residents and businesses. A copy of the advisory is included at the end of this release. Customers in the area outlined below are advised to boil their water before drinking until further notice. Once the boil-water advisory is lifted, the Department of Public Works will notify those customers affected.
WILMINGTON, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
northwestgeorgianews.com

Marietta to host town hall on water main replacement

The city of Marietta is hosting a December 7th town hall to hear concerns from residents as it prepares to replace an aging water main on Waverly Way and Powder Springs Street in January. The $740,000 project is expected to take five to six months to complete. The city will...
MARIETTA, GA
Recorder

Water main break closes section of Adams Street in Orange

ORANGE — A large water main break forced the closure of Adams Street between Church and King streets for part of the day Tuesday so the Orange Water Department could repair the damage, according to the Orange Fire Rescue EMS Facebook page. The post informed residents of that area to...
ORANGE, MA
annandaleadvocate.com

Main Street Holiday

Annandale’s Main Street Holiday will be back Saturday, Dec. 11. The event was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19 and the governor’s orders that restaurants and the public were not allowed. Subscribe to the Annandale Advocate to read more!
ANNANDALE, MN
las-cruces.org

Holman Road Shoulder Work

Shoulder work is underway on Holman Road, from Village Drive to approximately 200 feet north on Holman Road; then on Village Drive, from Century Lane to Holman Road. The work is anticipated to be completed by December 3. H&H Underground is installing private telecommunication infrastructure. Vehicular traffic and RoadRUNNER Transit routes will not be affected.
LAS CRUCES, NM
WDBJ7.com

Town of Vinton working to repair water main break

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Vinton Public Works crews are working to repair a water main break Monday morning, affecting water service in portions of the area. According to a post on the Town’s Facebook page, the repairs are happening in the 1000 block of Blandford Avenue, specifically 1007-1019 Blandford Avenue.
VINTON, VA
Nottingham MD

Water main break reported in Rosedale

ROSEDALE, MD—A water main break in Rosedale has left several residents without the water. The Department of Public Works reports that an eight-inch Main has ruptured in the 1500-block of Weyburn Road (21237). Thirty customers and two hydrants are currently without service. There has been no ETA on repairs. Motorists...
ROSEDALE, MD
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Private water service work leads to water outage in section of East Jackson

Work on a private water service led to multiple leaks in an aged water service that required the town to shut down water mains along a stretch of East Broadway Avenue and parts of the Gill Addition, according to the Town of Jackson's engineering department. The water division is working...
JACKSON, WY
FOX 2

Water main break soaks multiple Ferguson streets early Friday morning

ST. LOUIS – A water main break soaked the streets in Ferguson overnight. Crews got the call at about 12:30 a.m. Friday. That leak was on North Florissant Road. It sent water rushing down Airport Road causing slick conditions. Workers from Missouri American Water came in to fix the leak. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter […]
FERGUSON, MO
WCIA

Water main breaks at retirement village

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Clark Lindsey retirement village is dealing with the aftermath of a “significant” water main break that happened on Wednesday. Clark Lindsey staff said some of the common areas were flooded, but no resident apartments were affected. The Urbana Fire Department responded to the break, which is currently under investigation. As a […]
URBANA, IL
theobserver.com

Broken water main reported in North Arlington

The Borough of North Arlington is reporting a water main break this morning in the area of Beaver Avenue and Legion Place. Motorists and pedestrians should avoid the area as the roadway is “compromised,” according to the NA OEM. Residents in the area should expect little to no water pressure for the time being, the borough says.
NORTH ARLINGTON, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy