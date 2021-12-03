ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Congress on Track to Pass Bill Avoiding Shutdown

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON—Congress appeared on track to extend government funding through Feb. 18 and send legislation...

CBS News

Biden signs short-term funding bill to avert government shutdown

Washington — President Biden signed a stopgap measure to fund federal agencies and keep the government running into mid-February, after both chambers of Congress passed the legislation on Thursday, avoiding a holiday season partial shutdown. The measure passed the Senate 69-28 with substantial GOP support, hours after passing the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

House passes stopgap funding bill that could avert shutdown

The House of Representatives on Thursday voted 221-212 to pass a bill funding the government through Feb. 18. Why it matters: The measure now heads to the Senate, where it will need to be approved before midnight on Friday to avert a shutdown, but some Republicans have indicated that they may delay passage if they don't get a vote on an amendment to defund President Biden’s vaccine mandates.
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Washington State
US News and World Report

House Passes Government Funding to Avert Shutdown, Senate to Take Up Measure

The House took a major step Thursday by passing a measure to fund the government for two and a half months after clinching a deal hours earlier. And after prospects for a quick vote initially looked grim in the Senate, the upper chamber ultimately moved to take up the legislation a few hours later and avert what once seemed like a probable government shutdown with a day to spare.
CONGRESS & COURTS
TIME

Facing a Billion-Dollar Shutdown, Congress Can’t Even Agree How to Procrastinate

This article is part of the The DC Brief, TIME’s politics newsletter. Sign up here to get stories like this sent to your inbox every weekday. Welcome to Washington, currently home to an octogenarian staring contest that will determine whether the military will stand ready, inspectors will check the food heading to holiday tables and families shuffle through busy airports with TSA screeners working with pay—or not.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Law.com

Congress Totters Toward Shutdown on Funding Discord, GOP Threat

“When a CR reaches the Senate, Democrats are going to support it and work to pass it as quickly as possible,” Schumer said. “Our Republican colleagues, meanwhile, can either work with us to move the process quickly through the chamber or they can engage in obstructive tactics that will make a government shutdown almost a certainty.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBJ7.com

Kaine says government shutdown unlikely

WASHINGTON, DC (WDBJ) - Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) says he’s optimistic Congress will avoid a government shutdown. In a conversation with reporters Thursday afternoon, Kaine said Democratic and Republican leaders in the Senate agree on the need to fund government operations. Some Republicans were threatening to obstruct a deal, because...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden in withering putdown of Trump after it’s revealed former president may have exposed him to Covid

Asked about a shocking new claim that Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19 before a presidential debate in 2020, Joe Biden had a blunt response.“I don’t think about the former president,” he told a press conference on Wednesday – before calmly turning and walking away.Mr Biden was being asked about a story from an upcoming book by Mark Meadows, Donald Trump’s last presidential chief of staff. In The Chief’s Chief, Mr Meadows recounts that the ex-president – known as “the former guy” in the Biden White House – was departing for a Pennsylvania rally three days before the debate...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Is Promising It Has the Goods. We’re About to Find Out

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been busy. In the five months since the probe was launched, the committee has issued dozens of subpoenas to high-profile members of former President Trump’s circle, as well as a smattering of other MAGA-affiliated figures involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The process has been fraught for a number of reasons, but revelations that have emerged from Rolling Stone’s conversations with cooperating sources indicate the committee could be sitting on a mountain of material — material that could clarify what...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
CONGRESS & COURTS

