Durham, N.C. — After more than a decade in public service, Durham Mayor Steve Schewel will become a regular citizen come Monday night. Schewel, who served 10 years on the Durham City Council, including the last four as mayor, opted not to seek another two-year term. Retired judge Elaine O'Neal was elected last month as Durham's next mayor, and she will be sworn in to office on Monday.

DURHAM, NC ・ 10 HOURS AGO