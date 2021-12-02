ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500, Dow eye higher open after Omicron-led selloff

By Reuters
 2 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 were set to rise on Thursday, led by gains in planemaker Boeing and travel stocks, although increasing cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant across the world continued to drive volatility in markets. Boeing Co (BA.N) jumped 5.3% in...

