Chesapeake Energy launches $1 bln stock buyback

By Reuters
 4 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp (CHK.O) said on Thursday it would buy back up to $1 billion of stocks, becoming the latest shale producer to focus on shareholder returns, as energy prices recover from pandemic lows. The company's shares rose 3.5% to $59 in premarket trading. Profit...

Benzinga

Sunlands Technology Adopts $15M Stock Buyback Program

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) announced that its Board has approved a share repurchase program to repurchase up to $15 million of its Class A ordinary shares. The company will repurchase the shares over 24 months. The company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time on the open...
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) plunged 13.49% to $265.33 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.93% to 15,225.15 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 1.87% to 35,227.03. Moderna Inc. closed $232.16 short of its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
kitco.com

FTSE 100 posts best session in over 4 mths on defensive, energy boost

Dec 6 (Reuters) - UK's FTSE 100 ended higher on Monday, posting its best session in over four months as defensive sectors and energy shares led gains, while Deliveroo fell on concerns about a European Union ruling on gig workers. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index (.FTSE) ended 1.7% higher at...
MarketWatch

Dow industrials rally surge on Monday puts blue-chip, stock-market index on track for best day in over a year

The Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday afternoon was on track for its best point and percentage gain in more than a year, as investors bought a recent dip in stocks that has been at least partly precipitated by fears of the COVID omicron variant and worries about Federal Reserve policy. Monday's gains saw the Dow rise 2.1%, or 713 points, which would mark the sharpest percentage gain for the 30-stock index since Nov. 9, 2020 when it gained 834 points, or 2.95%, FactSet data show. The session's gain was being powered primarily by advances in UnitedHealth Group Inc. , Goldman Sachs Group Inc. , Home Depot and Visa Inc. . Only shares of Nike Inc. , salesforce.com and Verizon Communications Inc. were trading in negative territory among the Dow's components in afternoon trade.
