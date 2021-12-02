OPEC+ likely to stick to existing oil policy as virus variant hits prices

For the first time since November 17 gold futures had substantial gains, and most importantly closed very near the highs of the day. As of 4:00 PM EST gold futures basis, the most active February 2021 contract is currently fixed at $1784.40 which is a net increase of $21.70, or a gain of +1.23%. Gold traded to a low of $1766 and a high of $1788. Since November 17 gold traded and closed at a lower price for eight consecutive days, up until Wednesday, December 1 when gold scored modest gains but closed well off the high achieved in trading that day. That was followed by yesterday's steep decline in which gold moved from $1784.80 and closed almost at the low of $1762.60.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO