Dollar General forecasts tepid sales, profit as costs surge

By Reuters
kitco.com
 3 days ago

Dec 2 (Reuters) - Dollar General Corp (DG.N) on Thursday forecast annual sales and profit largely below expectations as the discount retailer battles higher costs triggered by the pandemic, sending its shares down 3%. Spiraling freight costs, shipping delays...

