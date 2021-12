For most of three quarters on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers appeared to have hit a new low. They trailed the hapless Detroit Pistons. LeBron James was ejected, and with a likely suspension coming, the Lakers weren't exactly well-positioned to turn things around. A three-game losing streak was in danger of spiraling into something much worse. With 27.4 seconds remaining in the third quarter, Pistons guard Frank Jackson made a layup to push the Detroit lead up to 17 points. The Lakers were headed towards yet another "worst loss of the season."

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO