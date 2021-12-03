Michigan's iconic 'Water-Winter Wonderland' license plate is making a comeback

(WWJ) -- An iconic Michigan license plate is making a comeback.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson announced Thursday she’s bringing back the “Water-Winter Wonderland” license plate, a longtime favorite of Michiganders.

The blue plate with yellow letters has been requested by motorists and collectors for years, Benson’s office said.

Benson noted it was the plate the state used in 1965, when the National Voting Rights Act became law.

"I am proud to give Michiganders back a longtime favorite license plate that also marks a critical moment in the history of our nation's democracy," Benson said.

"In 1965, we worked together as a nation to protect and advance voting rights in pursuit of a more perfect union, just as today we must come together as a nonpartisan, pro-democracy coalition to protect and advance our elections."

The throwback license plate is available for passenger vehicles and can be purchased as a disability plate. When purchasing, there will be a one-time $5 graphic plate fee, along with normal registration fees.

Drivers who want the “Water-Winter Wonderland” plate will be able to personalize the plate, though it’s limited to six digits, due to the font style and size accompanying the vintage reissue, the state says.

Michiganders can order and customize their plates here , by clicking “check personalized plate availability” under the “vehicle searches” tab. You can also check out other available state license plates, including standards like the Mackinac Bridge, 15 state universities and a handful of special causes, including Detroit sports team charities and more.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/SOSPlates