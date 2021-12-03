Hogs Come Close, But Can't Get Shot Off at End in Loss to UCF

Hogs can't get game-winner at end in road loss.

ORLANDO, Fla. — It came down, literally, to the last possession for Arkansas against Central Florida on Thursday night.

The Razorbacks thought they had a win when Sasha Goforth got a one-handed floater to drop with 15 seconds left for a 51-50 lead.

There was still too much time left.

Diamond Battles got a short bucket with eight seconds left and the Hogs couldn't get a shot up and time ran out on a 52-51 win for the Knights.

The game was a defensive struggle all night long, but the whistle was the difference. The Golden Knights (6-1) made 19 of their 28 free throws while Arkansas (6-2) made six out of eight.

The Hogs weren’t hitting at their normal clip from distance either, hitting 29 percent of their shots from deep.

Makayla Daniels went for a game-high 18 points on an efficient 5-of-10 shooting. She also added a team-high six rebounds and a game-high three steals.

Sasha Goforth was the only other Hog to reach double-figures with 11 points.

This game came down to the wire, and the Hogs were up against it late.

Goforth showed her clutch ability, first hitting a big-time three-pointer from the corner to cut the UCF lead to just one. Following a two-pointer from UCF, Daniels stepped to the line and calmly knocked down two free throws, trimming the lead to just one.

Hogs Notes

• Daniels continues to be a monster on the glass, going for six more rebounds.

• Elauna Eaton and Jersey Wolfenbarger hit big shots in this one off the bench, going for three and six points, respectively.

• Erynn Barnum was also good on the glass, hauling in three rebounds.

Next Game

Arkansas returns to Bud Walton on Sunday, as Cal comes to town. That game is set to tip at 1 p.m. and will air live on SEC Network+.

Information from Arkansas Communications is included in this story.