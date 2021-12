Remember when some folks thought the Titans were the best team in the league and the Packers were the best team in the NFC?. Please. That was so seven mornings ago. The Titans, who lost to Houston, and Packers, who lost to the Vikings, became the seventh and eighth teams this year to lose to teams that had at least four fewer wins. That hasn't happened eight times in 11 weeks since the 1974 season.

