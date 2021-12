SUNRISE, Fla. — For the second straight game, the Florida Panthers were down by three goals in the second period. For the second straight game, it didn’t matter. The Panthers — also known these days as the “Comeback Cats” — rallied from a three-goal deficit for the second time in three days Thursday, storming from behind to beat the Buffalo Sabres, 7-4, in Sunrise.

