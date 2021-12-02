ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Best Couch Co-op Games on Xbox Game Pass

By Richard Seagrave
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the best things about couch co-op gaming is that you only need one copy of a game for multiple to play. And with Xbox One and Xbox Game Pass, it’s...

GamesRadar+

Mass Effect Legendary Edition might be coming to Xbox Game Pass

Rumor has it Mass Effect Legendary Edition may be making its way to Xbox Game Pass. Though not officially confirmed by either Xbox or EA – which means we can only report this with the usual bucketload of cynical salt for now – a Polish site, XGP, reckons it spotted that the remastered trilogy briefly had a Game Pass badge on its Microsoft store listing yesterday.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate review: The best content deal in gaming right now

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is an all-you-can-play video game subscription service with exceptional value. It has evolved far beyond its Xbox-bound origins to become a subscription that delivers something for everyone who plays games, and now encompasses console and PC game downloads, access to online multiplayer services, a deal with gaming giant EA and a cloud-based service that streams games to nearly any device. It also delivers a lot of Day One launch games from Microsoft's own studios.
VIDEO GAMES
egmnow.com

Lawn Mowing Simulator is joining Xbox Game Pass soon

Lawn Mowing Simulator is coming to Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass for Xbox Series X/S and Windows PC “soon,” developer Skyhook Games has revealed. The game, which was released in August, lets players live out their lawn mowing dreams in the British countryside as they execute ground checks, set blade height, and measure the engine load to ensure a perfectly cut lawn. Set up a lawn care business in Career Mode and grow it from the ground up by completing contracts, purchasing and upgrading the headquarters, hiring employees, and more. There are also Free and Challenges Modes.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Cyberpunk 2077 Developer Shoots Down Xbox Game Pass Rumors

CD Projekt Red has denied that Cyberpunk 2077 is coming to Xbox Game Pass following a rumor circulating that it could, in fact, be doing exactly that. It all started when a brief promotional video in support of Xbox Cloud Gaming coming to consoles included a brief clip of Cyberpunk 2077, and Xbox Cloud Gaming is part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions. The problem, of course, is that Cyberpunk 2077 is not currently on Xbox Game Pass nor has it been announced as coming to the subscription service.
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Battlefield 2042 Split-Screen Multiplayer: Does it have couch co-op?

Players are wondering if Battlefield 2042 has split-screen multiplayer or couch co-op. Once a staple of the industry, local multiplayer is now a rarity as studios focus entirely on the online experience. Even LAN multiplayer is seldomly supported by games these days. So is Battlefield 2042 any different?. Can you...
VIDEO GAMES
thexboxhub.com

Rebuild civilisations in Before We Leave on Xbox and Game Pass

Having picked up ‘Mostly Positive’ reviews in the 18 months or so it has been on Steam, Before We Leave now prepares to make waves on console, as it launches on Xbox and Game Pass, allowing a whole new group of players the chance to work the universe and rebuild civilisations.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Mind Scanners launches onto Xbox Game Pass next week

Publisher Brave At Night has announced that the retro-futuristic psychiatry simulation game, Mind Scanners, will be joining Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass for PC on November 30th. Developed by The Outer Zone, Brain Scanners puts you in the position of diagnosing the minds of a dystopian metropolis known...
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Is Halo Infinite Campaign on Xbox Game Pass?

Although Halo Infinite's free-to-play components are out now, aside from the Multiplayer, Academy, and Custom offerings, players will notice that the Campaign won't be available until Dec. 8 for those who pre-order the game for $59.99 USD. However, for those who already have Xbox Game Pass, you just might be in luck.
VIDEO GAMES
Game Informer Online

Top 10 Co-Op Games To Play Right Now

2 Players – PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC. It Takes Two is an imaginative case study on heavy topics like divorce and emotional trauma. As wooden/clay miniatures of parents Cody and May, you and a friend (locally or online) must survive angry bee armies, a threatening space monkey, and more to help rekindle the couple’s love and mend a troubled relationship with their distraught daughter, Rose. The journey to rebecoming life-sized versions of yourselves includes a delightful array of team-based mechanics. Cody and May often have individualistic abilities and can’t find success without assisting one another. Perhaps, you’ll be piloting a fighter plane, swerving out the way of tree branches, while your co-op partner engages in hand-to-hand combat with a militaristic squirrel atop the aircraft’s rickety wings. It Takes Two is a quirky love story that’ll bring you and your friend or significant other that much closer. | Our Review.
VIDEO GAMES
windowscentral.com

There's still chance to get Xbox Game Pass Ultimate's BEST DEAL for Black Friday (Update)

Xbox Game Pass is a service providing access to hundreds of Xbox games for a relatively low monthly fee. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate is the next level of that, bundling together Xbox Game Pass for console, Xbox Game Pass for PC, Xbox Live Gold for multiplayer, and Xbox Cloud Gaming, letting you take all of those console games mobile. One of the best Black Friday Xbox deals we've seen so far concerning Xbox Game Pass can still be found but not for long.
VIDEO GAMES
purexbox.com

Xbox Game Pass: All Games Coming Soon In December 2021

Looking for a complete list of Xbox Game Pass games coming soon in December 2021? It can be pretty difficult to keep track of all the comings and goings in the world of Xbox Game Pass every week, so we've put together this handy guide to provide an overview of what's coming to Xbox Game Pass this December, as well as the games that are leaving!
FIFA
ComicBook

Xbox Boss Shares Good News for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers

Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate are both incredible deals for anyone who plays more than a few games a year on Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and PC, especially if you're on these platforms and play Xbox console exclusives, all of which launch right onto the subscription service. That said, since its inception, many have criticized the subscription service as not sustainable. To this end, Spencer assures those with this concern that they are wrong. Not only will the subscription be sustainable in the long run, but it's sustainable in its current form, which is great news for those currently enjoying it.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Save $59.99 on an Xbox Series S with 24 months of Xbox Game Pass

Trying to get hold of the latest and greatest games consoles has been a bit of an uphill battle over the past year, with both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X turning to gold dust since their respective launches. Fortunately, Walmart still has stock of the Xbox Series S – the all-digital younger brother of the Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingbolt.com

15 Xbox One Games That Received The Best Xbox Series X Upgrades

We won’t get a good sense of what the hardware of the Xbox Series X is truly capable of until proper new-gen exclusive releases start rolling around in numbers, but even with a large number of cross-gen titles, remasters, and next-gen patches for older games, the new Xbox consoles have given us an exciting sneak peak at what they have in store for us. Here, we’ll be taking a look at some games that are playable on both Xbox One and Xbox Series X but manage to showcase some impressive improvements on the latter.
VIDEO GAMES
imore.com

The best iPhone gaming controller Cyber Monday deal comes with a free Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription

These days, you can play so many intensive games straight from your iPhone and a dedicated mobile gaming controller, makes that process a whole lot more convenient. As we said in our Backbone One review it's the very best for iPhones out of all the options on the market since it was specifically designed for them. In fact, there isn't even an Android option.
ELECTRONICS

