Video Games

Paper Mario Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack Next Week

By Rebecca Stone
Twinfinite
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articlePaper Mario will be the next Nintendo 64 game added to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. This upgraded tier to the Switch’s online membership service launched in October with the promise of more games added over time. In a tweet, Nintendo of America has announced that...

twinfinite.net

