Public Health

Hours-of-service waiver extended again

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLand Line Now, Dec. 2, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. The FMCSA has extended its pandemic-related, emergency hours-of-service waiver, as well as CDL and medical card waivers, into next year. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. What the latest move to avoid a...

WDVM 25

Reduced Metro service extended through Dec. 31

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) announced they will be offering reduced rail service through the end of the year. “Metro will continue to operate at reduced service levels through at least December 31 and will advise the public of any additional service improvements should more trains become available,” WMATA […]
WASHINGTON, DC
newsradioklbj.com

DPS Extends Saturday Service for CDL Renewals, Replacements

The Texas Department of Public Safety announced Thursday the continuation of additional Saturday appointments at select commercial driver license offices for customers needing to apply, renew, replace or upgrade their Texas CDL in December. Participating driver license offices will offer a limited number of appointments on Dec. 4 and 11 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Dec. 18 from 7 to 11 a.m.
POLITICS
Land Line Media

OSHA orders $24K paid in hours of service complaint

A crane rental company has been ordered to pay nearly $24,000 in an hours of service case. According to U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration, Houston-based Crane Masters Inc. retaliated against an employee on June 5, 2020, after the employee refused to compromise Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration hours-of-service regulations.
ECONOMY
landline.media

Truck parking effort pushes ahead

Land Line Now, Nov. 30, 2021. Click on the play button to hear our latest podcast. OOIDA continues to push the U.S. Department of Transportation to spend money from the infrastructure bill to pave more truck parking. I. Today’s news with Scott Thompson. Fuel prices start a new trend after...
TRAFFIC
beckershospitalreview.com

94% of BCBS of North Dakota employees to receive $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive

Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota is awarding $500 to 94 percent of its employees — those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or received an approved exception. The move is a response to local labor shortages and serves as an incentive to reach higher employee vaccination, Dan Conrad, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Dakota CEO, told the Grand Forks Herald.
GRAND FORKS, ND
McKnight's

Judge slaps nationwide freeze on healthcare worker COVID vax mandate

A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday granted a preliminary injunction against the Biden administration’s mandate that says all healthcare workers involved in the Medicare or Medicaid programs must be vaccinated against COVID-19. The ruling is a relief to nursing home operators who fear that staffing shortages could worsen if many...
U.S. POLITICS
dtnpf.com

Biden Administration Extends Trucking Waiver

The Biden administration has extended a waiver for commercial truckers from the federal Hours of Service regulation through Feb. 28, 2022, the National Pork Producers Council said in a news release on Monday. The waiver was scheduled to expire Tuesday. The HOS rule limits truckers to 11 hours of driving...
U.S. POLITICS
ccenterdispatch.com

What federal workers and government vendors need to know about vaccine mandate laws

(BPT) - On November 4, 2021, the Biden administration released a new federal rule identifying COVID-19 as an occupational hazard and mandating COVID-19 vaccination for workers. The mandate would apply to health care workers at facilities that participate in Medicaid or Medicare, federal contractors and federal employees, as well as businesses with more than 100 employees. It does not apply to employees who work remotely, outside, or otherwise don’t report to workplaces where other people work or shop. While it was set to go into effect January 4, 2022, on November 6, 2021, the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit issued an order to temporarily stay the mandate in response to a lawsuit filed by opponents on November 5, 2021. The resolution remains forthcoming.
U.S. POLITICS
beckershospitalreview.com

OSHA extends comment period for vaccine-or-test rule for businesses

The Labor Department's Occupational Safety and Health Administration has extended the comment period for the Biden administration's vaccine-or-test mandate for private employers. OSHA extended the comment period by 45 days, to Jan. 19, "to allow stakeholders additional time to review the [emergency temporary standard] and collect information and data necessary...
INDUSTRY
freightwaves.com

Statehouse-driven Operation Open Road results in some trucking rules changes

Operation Open Road, announced last week by a group of 15 Republican governors, has been backed up by several actions taken on the state level that loosen regulations in a few specific jurisdictions. While Operation Open Road is mostly a call to action to the federal government, governors do have...
POLITICS
ValleyCentral

Texas’ ban on mask mandates in public schools back in place after federal appeals court ruling

A federal appellate court has temporarily restored Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order prohibiting mask mandates in schools. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals restored the governor’s executive order on Nov. 24 after Attorney General Ken Paxton appealed an earlier decision by a federal district in Austin that allowed schools to enact mask mandates to combat the spread of the […]
TEXAS STATE
KRON4 News

Mask mandate for airports, flights extended again

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Keep those masks on at the airport and on flights, travelers. The Transportation Security Administration has extended its mask mandate. It’s has been extended before. The mandate was again set to expire in January 2022, but now it’s in effect through at least March 18, 2022. The agency cites the recently […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Seattle Times

Amtrak prepares for possible service cuts as employee vaccination deadline nears

Amtrak could be forced to reduce train service after the end-of-the-year travel crunch because some workers have not complied with a mandate to be fully vaccinated in January. About 6% of the railroad’s workforce could be fired for failure to show proof of vaccination by a Jan. 4 deadline, according to an internal company memo and interviews with labor and industry leaders.
LABOR ISSUES

