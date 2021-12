The Miami Dolphins have a ridiculous amount of dead cap space this year because they couldn’t evaluate the veteran talent and handed out bad contracts. Next year the Dolphins should have more money than just about any other NFL team when free agency and the start of the NFL new league year rolls around but you have to wonder if Chris Grier knows how to spend that money. If last years free agent class is any indication, he is good at spending money on the wrong people.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO