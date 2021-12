The Chicago Bears barely escaped with a victory against the winless Detroit Lions and, despite reports to the contrary, Matt Nagy is still the head coach. A win is a win, no matter how ugly it is and who it comes against. The Chicago Bears desperately needed a win on Thanksgiving Day against the Detroit Lions and they got it, 16-14. It wasn’t a pretty game, but the results are. Their five-game losing streak is now behind them. Despite recent reports that the Bears’ ownership would fire head coach Matt Nagy no matter the result, he still remains in his position, for now, at least.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO